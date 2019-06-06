*Menu
New Breakroom for Employees

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
User-submitted story by Chuck Holbrook
Thursday, June 6, 2019
The ribbon cutting ceremony took place in May and here cutting the ribbon is Charles Dutil, President of Manac. Pictured Left to Right is Eric Dumas, Director of Operations; Charles Dutil, President of Manac; Janelle Glosemeyer, HR Generalist; and Corey May, Manager of Engineering.

Recently Manac Trailers completed a new project by adding a new breakroom and Engineering Department for employees. This new building was a year in the making. It now provides a place for employees to enjoy their breaks and lunch.

Employees are seated inside eating lunch.
Some even took to the patio to enjoy their lunch.

