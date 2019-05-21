Guardian Angel Student Wins First Place in Voice for Life Contest
Ryder Siebert, 5th grade student at Guardian Angel School of Oran, was the 1st place winner of the 5th grade poetry contest hosted by the Voice for Life from the Diocese of Springfield-Cape Girardeau. He was recognized at Old St. Vincent Church on Tuesday, May 7. Pictured is Ryder Siebert and Bishop Edward Rice. Bishop Rice presented the award to Ryder.