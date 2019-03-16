Close
Home
News
Sports
Business
Community
Obituaries
Records
Opinion
Events
Your Stories
Photos & Video
Blogs
Today's Headlines
Weather
Sponsored Content
Homes
semo.jobs
SemoSearch
Classifieds
Contact Us
Customer Service
E-Edition / Online Reader
Weekly Circulars
Email Newsletter Signup
Birthday Club
Text Alerts
rustmedia
Rust Communications
Media Partners
Site Index
Close
Stories
Blogs
Comments
Photos
Events
Classifieds
SemoSearch
Real Estate
Jobs
Everything
Archive since 1918
Close
Submit:
Story or photos
Letter to the Editor
Paid Election Letter
Speak Out comment
Event
Wedding
Engagement
Anniversary
Birth
Delisting request
Classified ad
Menu
Search
Submit
Menu
Search
Submit
Index
Login
Register
Subscribe
Home
News
Sports
Business
Events
Community
Records
Obituaries
Opinion
Classifieds
SemoSearch
semo.jobs
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Prayer 3-17-19
Saturday, March 16, 2019
Lord Jesus, may our lives point others to you, our Savior. Amen.
Print
Email link
Send news tip
Report error
Most read stories
David Robinson has filed suit against City of Sikeston, former police officers in his wrongful conviction
(3/12/19)
Arrest made in Saturday shooting death in downtown Cape
(3/11/19)
8
Tick experiment earns honor for Jackson science student
(3/9/19)
1
Is it racist to vote against school bond issue? No, but it would be short-sighted
(3/13/19)
14
Blue Sky plans to open Jackson program facility
(3/8/19)
4
Rep. Kathy Swan seeks to set scene for new film and TV production in Missouri
(3/8/19)
1
Bringing the Los Boys Hideaway out of hiding
(3/14/19)
1
Cape officers on foot patrol a block from weekend murder
(3/12/19)
Measure to scrap vehicle inspections raises safety concerns
(3/9/19)
9
Local lawmaker wants to push hemp over the hump for farmers
(3/13/19)
8
More to explore
Scott County, Sheriff Wes Drury drop effort to dismiss lawsuit
(3/16/19)
Jackson's Lance McClard selected as Missouri's National Distinguished Principal
(3/16/19)
Two former Cape mayors back aquatic center project, school bond issue
(3/16/19)
Shogun owner relocates restaurant, reshapes former Denny's
(3/16/19)
Sticking with the beat Drummer Samuel Tyler plays his own way
(3/16/19)
Generosity SFMC Buchheit 3-17-19
(3/16/19)
Riding with Kit Carson: The Mexican War service of James M. Samuel
(3/16/19)
Another signal of spring
(3/16/19)
Adopt McHammer
(3/16/19)
Club news 3-17-19
(3/16/19)
Ozark National Scenic Riverways cleanup set for March 30
(3/16/19)
Setting up home in a small apartment poses challenges; websites can help
(3/16/19)
United Way grant applications sought
(3/15/19)
Rotary celebrates 100 years April 5 at Isle Casino
(3/15/19)
Culture & Entertainment Notebook: Rhonda Weller-Stilson: Talking, teaching design for 18 years
(3/15/19)
Weekend Outlook: Abundant food, tunes and suds for all
(3/15/19)
Missouri ponders more punitive poaching penalties; Cape County lawmaker objects
(3/15/19)
River expected to reach 39.5 feet; officials 'closely monitoring' snow melt, rain forecasts
(3/15/19)
Court: 'Apprentice' contestant's suit against Trump can proceed for now
(3/15/19)
Bringing the Los Boys Hideaway out of hiding
(3/14/19)
Pancake Day
(3/14/19)
Local nutritionist runs business to help new parents with baby food choices, habits
(3/14/19)
Bill aims for due process in college sexual assault cases
(3/14/19)
Cross River Roots and Blues Festival: 'Everything you need all under one roof'
(3/14/19)
Gallery
: Baby's First Food Workshop
(3/14/19)
Actress Loughlin surrenders in bribery case
(3/14/19)
Blog
: Last of the DAR stories
(3/12/19)
Blog
: Ease the Path from Work to Retirement
(3/11/19)
Blog
: How Business Immigration Laws Changed in 2018
(3/8/19)
Blog
: Ways to Make Your Car More Fuel Efficient
(3/5/19)
Blog
: DAR stories continued, part 2
(3/5/19)