Buzzards Warming Themselves In Single Digit Temperature
Thursday, January 31, 2019
Saw around 50 buzzards in Jackson about 9 am Wednesday morning warming themselves in the sun. They did not move for the 10 minutes I was watching. Thought they might have froze so I walked over to them. When I was about 50 feet away some began to slowly walk away from me so I stopped. When I left a few minutes later they were still there.