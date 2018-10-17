Jackson High School FBLA Will Trick or Treat for Cans
On Tuesday, October 30, the Jackson Chapter of Future Business Leaders of America students will trick or treat for cans in the Jackson area. The members will be going door to door in groups to collect cans for the Jackson Ministerial Alliance Food Bank. They will hit the streets at 5:30 pm and will deliver the cans at the food pantry at 8 pm. They appreciate the continued support of the community in this annual service project.