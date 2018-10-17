*Menu
Guardian Angel School Goes on Beggs Farm Field Trip

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Wednesday, October 17, 2018
User-submitted story by Debbie Gaines
The students enjoyed playing in the corn pit at Beggs.

The entire student body of Guardian Angel School in Oran, pre-k to 8th, along with teachers, parents, grandparents, and younger siblings of students, made the trip to Beggs Farm at Blodgett on Friday, October 5. It was a chilly day compared to the past years, but all the children still had a great time. Everyone was ready to rest by the end of the day. Many memories were made and pictures taken.

First graders posed for a picture at Beggs. Pictured are Riley Ramsey, Everett David, Baker Mattingly, Ashtyn Pobst, Veronica Seyer, Kyla Rains, & Harper Gadberry.
Riley Ramsey found his perfect pumpkin as Ashtyn Pobst and Everett David come to join him.
Fourth & fifth graders "mine for gold" at Beggs Farms. Clockwise from bottom left is Natalie Ramsey, Porter Gadberry, Weston Woods, Cora Woods, Eva LeGrand, & Jonah Dirnberger.
Kindergarteners are surfing the swing waves. Pictured are Liam LeGrand, Sadler Mattingly, Dylan Levan, & Elaina Hahn.
