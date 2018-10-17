Guardian Angel School Goes on Beggs Farm Field Trip
The entire student body of Guardian Angel School in Oran, pre-k to 8th, along with teachers, parents, grandparents, and younger siblings of students, made the trip to Beggs Farm at Blodgett on Friday, October 5. It was a chilly day compared to the past years, but all the children still had a great time. Everyone was ready to rest by the end of the day. Many memories were made and pictures taken.