Guardian Angel School Goes on Beggs Farm Field Trip

The entire student body of Guardian Angel School in Oran, pre-k to 8th, along with teachers, parents, grandparents, and younger siblings of students, made the trip to Beggs Farm at Blodgett on Friday, October 5. It was a chilly day compared to the past years, but all the children still had a great time. Everyone was ready to rest by the end of the day. Many memories were made and pictures taken.