Care to Learn Cape Girardeau Seeks to Raise $10k, Needs Community Help

Care to Learn in Cape Girardeau supports students living in southeast Missouri by providing resources to meet their immediate needs in the areas of health, hunger, and hygiene. Throughout the region, nearly 26 percent of children have limited access to food and Care to Learn works with a network of volunteers, educational staff and families to help wherever possible.

Care to Learn was recently awarded a $5,000 donation from W.E. Walker-Lakenan through the 2018 Safeco Insurance® Make More Happen Award programand they have a chance to earn $5,000 more with help from the local community. Care to Learn and W.E. Walker-Lakenan will have their story featured on the official Safeco Insurance Facebook page beginning today, Oct. 17. If the story receives at least 200 likes, comments or shares on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn, the total donation for the nonprofit will double to $10,000.

Help Care to Learn reach their goal by clicking here: https://www.facebook.com/notes/safeco-insurance/meeting-simple-needs-creating-si...