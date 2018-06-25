Southeast Missouri State University's Alumni Association to Host Travel Presentation for Spain's Classics

SEMO Alumni Association is hosting an upcoming travel presentation to highlight an upcoming travel opportunity with the longest-standing U.S. tour operator Collette and local travel agency, 1st Class Travel. Interested travelers can learn more about the Spains Classics by attending a free, informational presentation.

WHEN: July 24, 2018 at 6:00 pm WHERE: Wehking Alumni Center, 926 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701

TOUR INFORMATION: Spains Classics departs November 2, 2019 for 11 days and includes 14 meals.

Experience Spains colorful pageant of art, history and culture. Set against a backdrop that spans sunny Mediterranean shores and grand mountain ranges, this stunning destination is dotted with white pueblos and groves of oranges and olives. Explore the priceless treasures of the Royal Palace, one of Europes largest palaces. Visit the exotic and expansive Alhambra palace, resplendent with Moorish regal flair. See the Cathedral of Seville, the third largest in the world. Enjoy reserved seating at a flamenco show and feel the passion of this famous dance. Explore Madrid, Valencia, Barcelona, Granada, Cordoba and Toledo. Become part of an authentic paella experience, and learn how this rice dish is made and where it originated. Choose to marvel at Valencias City of Arts & Sciences and see how precious Lladro figurines are made by hand. Or choose to explore the old town of Valencia inclusive of its historic market and Gothic cathedral. View Antonio Gaudís architectural masterpieces, including La Sagrada Familia, and visit Parc Güell. Spain beckons.

CONTACT: To RSVP to the presentation or to request a free brochure for more information on any of these tours, please contact 1st Class Travel by calling (573) 651-0088 or shari@firstclasstravel.com