- Committee to start planning process for indoor aquatic center in Cape (6/20/18)1
- Judge denies order of protection for woman accusing deputy of stalking her (6/23/18)5
- Leland Shivelbine, longtime Cape music lover, businessman, dies at 92 (6/25/18)
- Longtime downtown Cape bartender Marcellus Jones remembered by friends (6/12/18)2
- Southeast to spend $150,000 to refresh brand with Ohio firm (6/19/18)6
- Poplar Bluff nail manufacturer gets hammered by new tariffs on steel (6/22/18)7
- Peter Kinder resigns federal agency post, concludes position unnecessary and waste of tax dollars (6/16/18)2
- Stooges in Jackson under new ownership (6/23/18)
- Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury responds to issue involving deputy (6/23/18)2
- Neal Boyd blessed us all with his God-given talent (6/19/18)
Southeast Missouri State University's Alumni Association to Host Travel Presentation for Spain's Classics
SEMO Alumni Association is hosting an upcoming travel presentation to highlight an upcoming travel opportunity with the longest-standing U.S. tour operator Collette and local travel agency, 1st Class Travel. Interested travelers can learn more about the Spains Classics by attending a free, informational presentation.
|WHEN:
|July 24, 2018 at 6:00 pm
|WHERE:
|Wehking Alumni Center, 926 Broadway, Cape Girardeau, Missouri 63701
TOUR INFORMATION: Spains Classics departs November 2, 2019 for 11 days and includes 14 meals.
Experience Spains colorful pageant of art, history and culture. Set against a backdrop that spans sunny Mediterranean shores and grand mountain ranges, this stunning destination is dotted with white pueblos and groves of oranges and olives. Explore the priceless treasures of the Royal Palace, one of Europes largest palaces. Visit the exotic and expansive Alhambra palace, resplendent with Moorish regal flair. See the Cathedral of Seville, the third largest in the world. Enjoy reserved seating at a flamenco show and feel the passion of this famous dance. Explore Madrid, Valencia, Barcelona, Granada, Cordoba and Toledo. Become part of an authentic paella experience, and learn how this rice dish is made and where it originated. Choose to marvel at Valencias City of Arts & Sciences and see how precious Lladro figurines are made by hand. Or choose to explore the old town of Valencia inclusive of its historic market and Gothic cathedral. View Antonio Gaudís architectural masterpieces, including La Sagrada Familia, and visit Parc Güell. Spain beckons.
CONTACT: To RSVP to the presentation or to request a free brochure for more information on any of these tours, please contact 1st Class Travel by calling (573) 651-0088 or shari@firstclasstravel.com