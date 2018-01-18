- Author of Waller's manuscript rewarded for helping feds (1/13/18)
Cape Girardeau Photographer Earns Master of Photography Degree
Carrie Perez of Photography by Carrie recognized for superior image making and photographic service with a degree from Professional Photographers of America
Cape Girardeau, 1-16-18 Carrie Perez of Photography by Carrie in Cape Girardeau has earned the Master of Photography degree from Professional Photographers of America (PPA). The degree was presented to Perez by PPA president Rob Behm, M.Photog.Cr.,CPP, at the associations annual convention, Imaging USA, held January 14-16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.
The master of photography degree is not merely a piece of paper. It means that Perez has met the standards of excellence set by PPA. She has been awarded this degree in recognition of her superior photographic competence demonstrated through photographic competition, advanced education and service to the profession. Perez degreesand all the expertise they requireillustrate her accomplishments and talent as one of a select few.
About PPA Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest international nonprofit association created by professional photographers, for professional photographers. Almost as long-lived as photography itself, PPAs roots date back to 1869. The nonprofit assists 30,000 members through protection, education and resources for their continued success. See how PPA helps photographers be more at PPA.com.
Contact: Carrie Perez 573-808-0565 carrie@photographybycarrieperez.com www.photographybycarrieperez.com