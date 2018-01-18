*Menu
Cape Girardeau Photographer Earns Master of Photography Degree

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Thursday, January 18, 2018
User-submitted story by Carrie Perez
Carrie Perez owner of Photography by Carrie in Cape Girardeau

Carrie Perez of Photography by Carrie recognized for superior image making and photographic service with a degree from Professional Photographers of America

Cape Girardeau, 1-16-18 Carrie Perez of Photography by Carrie in Cape Girardeau has earned the Master of Photography degree from Professional Photographers of America (PPA). The degree was presented to Perez by PPA president Rob Behm, M.Photog.Cr.,CPP, at the associations annual convention, Imaging USA, held January 14-16, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

The master of photography degree is not merely a piece of paper. It means that Perez has met the standards of excellence set by PPA. She has been awarded this degree in recognition of her superior photographic competence demonstrated through photographic competition, advanced education and service to the profession. Perez degreesand all the expertise they requireillustrate her accomplishments and talent as one of a select few.

About PPA Professional Photographers of America (PPA) is the largest international nonprofit association created by professional photographers, for professional photographers. Almost as long-lived as photography itself, PPAs roots date back to 1869. The nonprofit assists 30,000 members through protection, education and resources for their continued success. See how PPA helps photographers be more at PPA.com.

A Merit Image of Carrie's two children Avery 16 and AJ 13 Title: Never Alone

Contact: Carrie Perez 573-808-0565 carrie@photographybycarrieperez.com www.photographybycarrieperez.com

Another Merit Image Title: What Dreams Are Made Of
Merit Image Title: Chairman of the Board
Merit Image Title: Vernazza
