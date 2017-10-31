*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Cape Christian- Students of the Quarter

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Tuesday, October 31, 2017
User-submitted story by Carroll Williams
Cape Christian School "Students of the Quarter" received their awards and school recognition at the end of the first quarter. The students were selected by their teachers based upon academic acievement. The students are holding their awards and certificates.

Cape Christian School recently recognized their "Student's Of The Quarter" at an assembly honoring these students. There were over 30 students recognized with certificates of accomplishment as well as Texas Roadhouse Dinner certificates. This is part of an ongoing student accomplishment and recognition program at the school.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: