Do S'More with Girl Scouts! Sign Up for another year, or join for the first time!

Girl Scouts gives girls a supportive space to take chances, try new things, and learn to succeed-improving all aspects of their lives. Girl Scouts is the premier place to provide girls with a safe environment for trying new things and overcoming fears, making them greater challenge-seekers, more proficient students, and, eventually, more successful adults.

All girls are invited to Do Smore with Girl Scouts! Bring your family, and your friends, and show them what Girl Scouts is all about! Make your very own delicious smores; try your hand at STEM activities; and sign up for another year of Girl Scouts (or your first year!).

Join us Saturday, September 30, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Capaha Park Shelter 4, 1400 Broadway Street, Cape Girardeau, MO. Annual membership dues for Girl Scouts are $25.00 and financial assistance is available. For more information about joining Girl Scouts call us at 877-312-4764 or email info@girlscoutsmoheartland.org.