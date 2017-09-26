- Say Cheese: The story behind the famous sandwiches at the East Perry Fair (9/22/17)
Do S'More with Girl Scouts! Sign Up for another year, or join for the first time!
Girl Scouts gives girls a supportive space to take chances, try new things, and learn to succeed-improving all aspects of their lives. Girl Scouts is the premier place to provide girls with a safe environment for trying new things and overcoming fears, making them greater challenge-seekers, more proficient students, and, eventually, more successful adults.
All girls are invited to Do Smore with Girl Scouts! Bring your family, and your friends, and show them what Girl Scouts is all about! Make your very own delicious smores; try your hand at STEM activities; and sign up for another year of Girl Scouts (or your first year!).
Join us Saturday, September 30, 2017, from 2:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Capaha Park Shelter 4, 1400 Broadway Street, Cape Girardeau, MO. Annual membership dues for Girl Scouts are $25.00 and financial assistance is available. For more information about joining Girl Scouts call us at 877-312-4764 or email info@girlscoutsmoheartland.org.