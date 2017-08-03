*Menu
Search
Submit
Southeast Missourian

Rablewood Garden Club awards July yard of the month

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here.
Thursday, August 3, 2017
User-submitted story by Nancy Bahn

Ramblewood Garden Club has awarded the July Yard of the Month to the Vaughns, who live on Perry Avenue in Cape Girardeau. Pictured above are Anne Foust, garden club president, Nadine Davis, Butterfly Garden chairman, Sue and Charlie Vaughn and Bonnie Coy-Swenson, yard selection committee.

Respond to this story

Posting a comment requires free registration: