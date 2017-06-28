*Menu
8U State Champions

Wednesday, June 28, 2017
User-submitted story by Jennifer Lynn
Front row: Peyton Slaughter, Jersie Lynn, Jocelyn Hanlon, Ashtyn Rhodes, Leah Vandeven, Taegan Tuttleton, Millie Carroll, Second Row: Lilli Boitnott, Carlyanne Cossou, Marlie Abner, Rainey Garland, Kiersten Arnold, Charleigh Deshaney, Heidi Legrand. Third row: Josh Hanlon, Jeremy Vandeven, Jennifer Lynn and Jeremy Lynn.

The Babe Ruth State Tournament was held in Advance, Missouri June 23 - 25. There were 8U, 10U, 12U and 14U age divisions. The Champions for the 8U division was Heartland All-Stars. The team was comprised of girls from Chaffee, Benton, Kelso and Advance.

8U Babe Ruth State Champions - Heartland All-Stars
The 2 teams from the Heartland Babe Ruth Division, SEMO All-Stars and Heartland All-Stars, went to the Championship game.
