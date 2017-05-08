Cape Noon Optimist Club donates $500 to the Summer Arts Festival

Recently the Cape Noon Optimist Club donated $500 to the Summer Arts Festival which will be held June 18th at the River Campus from 10-5pm. This is a free event.

The Cape Noon Optimist Club is dedicated to improving the lives of local youth through financial and voluntary contributions.

Visit http://www.capearts.org/rcsummerartsfest... to learn more about the Cape Arts Council Summer Arts Festival or call 573-651-2260 for more information.