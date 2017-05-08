*Menu
Cape Noon Optimist Club donates $500 to the Summer Arts Festival

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com.
Monday, May 8, 2017
User-submitted story by Cape Noon Optimist Club
Board Members of the Cape Noon Optimist Club donating $500 to members of the Summer Arts Festival.

Recently the Cape Noon Optimist Club donated $500 to the Summer Arts Festival which will be held June 18th at the River Campus from 10-5pm. This is a free event.

The Cape Noon Optimist Club is dedicated to improving the lives of local youth through financial and voluntary contributions.

Visit http://www.capearts.org/rcsummerartsfest... to learn more about the Cape Arts Council Summer Arts Festival or call 573-651-2260 for more information.

