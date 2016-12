Aufdenberg Attends National 4-H Congress

The following story has been submitted by a user of semissourian.com. To submit your own story to the site, click here

Nathan Aufdenberg of Cape Girardeau, Mo., was among the nearly 900 youth delegates from 43 states and Puerto Rico attending the 2016 National 4-H Congress, November 25-29 in Atlanta, Georgia. The National 4-H Congress experience allows 4-H members from the across the country to learn new skills through workshops, hear from nationally recognized speakers and experience Southern culture.

Selection for this trip combines scores from a written recognition form and interview. Attendance at National 4-H Congress is a culminating event for many 4-H’ers and a highly sought after award. Only twenty 4-H members from Missouri were selected to attend.

During National 4-H Congress, youth participated in a wide range of educational workshops and heard from speakers such as the current Miss America. Delegates also participated in a morning of service around Atlanta. Activities included, working in classrooms, cleaning up parks, preparing meals for homeless and shut-ins, sorting books to send to Africa and much more. Youth had the opportunity to tour some of Atlanta’s landmarks such as Coca-Cola, CNN, the Martin Luther King, Jr, visitor center and others.

For more information about 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu or contact the Cape Girardeau County Extension office at 573-243-3581.