Aufdenberg Attends National 4-H Congress
Nathan Aufdenberg of Cape Girardeau, Mo., was among the nearly 900 youth delegates from 43 states and Puerto Rico attending the 2016 National 4-H Congress, November 25-29 in Atlanta, Georgia. The National 4-H Congress experience allows 4-H members from the across the country to learn new skills through workshops, hear from nationally recognized speakers and experience Southern culture.
Selection for this trip combines scores from a written recognition form and interview. Attendance at National 4-H Congress is a culminating event for many 4-Hers and a highly sought after award. Only twenty 4-H members from Missouri were selected to attend.
During National 4-H Congress, youth participated in a wide range of educational workshops and heard from speakers such as the current Miss America. Delegates also participated in a morning of service around Atlanta. Activities included, working in classrooms, cleaning up parks, preparing meals for homeless and shut-ins, sorting books to send to Africa and much more. Youth had the opportunity to tour some of Atlantas landmarks such as Coca-Cola, CNN, the Martin Luther King, Jr, visitor center and others.
For more information about 4-H, visit 4h.missouri.edu or contact the Cape Girardeau County Extension office at 573-243-3581.