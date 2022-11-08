- Cross recalls 1699 event (11/1/22)
A hero returns to his hometown
In the fall of 1947, the remains of America’s heroes who lost their lives in World War II and were buried overseas began coming home.
Just as had been done after the War to End All Wars, families were given the choice of having their loved ones remain buried where they had fallen or disinterred from foreign soil and re-interred in the United States.
The first Cape Girardeau soldier brought home was Army Pfc. Paul A. Sullivan, the son of Richard H. Sullivan. He arrived on the Honda Knot, the first funeral ship returning the war dead. Also aboard were Marine Cpl. Hosie C. Hutchison Jr., of Cape Girardeau and a number of others from Southeast Missouri.
Here is the information published in the Southeast Missourian about Sullivan, from the report of his death in July 1945 to his burial at St. Mary's Cemetery in October 1947.
Published July 23, 1945:
TYPHUS CLAIMS CAPE SOLDIER
PFC. SULLIVAN DIES IN PHILIPPINE ISLAND
Mr. and Mrs. Richard Sullivan, living on Gordonville Road, received a War Department message this weekend saying their son, Pfc. Paul Sullivan, died on July 16 in a hospital in the Philippine Islands.
The parents were informed that their son had been ill of malaria, and that the illness developed into a typhus type fever. He was serving as a telephone operator, in the signal corps when he became sick.
Military funeral rites were conducted in the Philippines, the message said, and that more details will be given in a letter to follow.
Pfc. Sullivan, a member of St. Vincent’s Catholic Church here, is survived by his parents, five brothers, a twin brother, 2nd Lt. William Sullivan, now at home on furlough; Wendell R. Sullivan, studying for the priesthood at Perryville; Harry, Al and Joe Sullivan at home; two half-sisters, Miss Lee Ida Hitt at Home and Mrs. Elizabeth Ruh of Cape Girardeau.
Published Aug. 4, 1945:
REQUIEM MASS SAID FOR PFC. SULLIVAN
Many neighbors and friends were present at a requiem Mass for Pfc. Paul Sullivan, at 8 o’clock this morning in St. Vincent’s Church. The children’s choir sang the Mass, and the Rev. Thomas J. Murphy, who was in charge of the service, offered remarks of condolence. Organ music was played by Paul Fuerth.
Pfc. Sullivan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Sullivan, died in a hospital in the Philippine Islands, June 16.
Published Oct. 10, 1947:
3,028 WAR DEAD BACK TO HOMELAND;
NINE HEROES FROM S.E. MISSOURI AREA
BODIES ARRIVE AT GOLDEN GATE
(By The Associated Press.)
SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 10. — A grey transport slipped through the Golden Gate today with the bodies of men who died in World War II — the first to fall and the first to come home.
A nation’s grateful tribute awaited the first funeral ship returning the war dead — most of them victims of Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor which sowed American cemeteries all over the world.
In Washington, the capitol flag dipped to half-staff — an honor heretofore extended only on the death of a President or a member of Congress.
3,028 bodies aboard
The transport Honda Knot, inbound from Honolulu, carried 3,028 bodies. In addition to the Pearl Harbor dead, the ship also bore some who died in later battles in China, India and Burma.
In all, nearly 300,000 Americans lost their lives in World War II. Actually the conflict cost more — the figure does not include the missing or those who died as prisoners. The Honda Knot and a transport from Europe, due in New York Oct. 25, are the first of many — for officials say three-fourths of all Americans who died abroad probably will be returned for burial.
At noon, the Honda Knot dropped anchor 300 yards off the curving Marina shore, just inside the Golden Gate. Forty-eight planes escorted her into San Francisco Bay. As memorial services began, artillery fired a measured, 21-gun salute.
Tribute from nation
From the shore, a little launch carried a simple wreath to the ship — President Truman’s tribute from the nation. Leaves from trees in all parts of the country were used to form the wreath.
Then, a moment of silence, followed by the national anthem, played by an Army-Navy band. And Mayor Roger Lapham, informed the president’s military side Maj. Gen. Harry Vaughn, that the memorial wreath had been presented.
Speakers for the half-hour memorial service included Gen. Mark Clark, Sixth Army commandant; Gov. Earl Warren and Secretary of the Navy John L. Sullivan.
To homes in three days
After taps, the Honda Knot will move on down the bay to dock at the Oakland Army base.
Six caskets will lie in state in the rotunda of San Francisco’s city hall Saturday morning, representing the Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marine Corps, Air Force and service-attached civilians.
Within three days, and with the greatest reverence, all 3,028 caskets will be sent to their final resting places, in accord with the wishes of next of kin. With each will go a guard of honor.
The first bodies of Cape Girardeau's honored war dead to arrive in the United States from overseas are those of Cpl. Hosie C. Hutchison Jr., (left) and Pfc. Paul A. Sullivan. With others from the Pacific area, they received the nation's tribute today in ceremonies at San Francisco, before being transferred to trains to be sent home.
TWO FROM CAPE ARRIVE ON SHIP
The bodies of two Cape Girardeau war heroes who died in the Pacific are a were among nine men from Southeast Missouri listed by he Associated Press as arriving today at San Francisco aboard the U.S. Army Transport Honda Knot.
These, along with four others from the district, will be sent to the Army’s distribution center No. 6 at Memphis General Depot, Memphis, Tennessee. From there they will be sent to the funeral home of the family’s choice for final rites. The two from here were:
Cpl. Hosie C. Hutchison Jr., U.S. Marine Corps, son of Mr. and Mrs. Hosie C. Hutchison, Highway 61.
Pfc. Paul A. Sullivan, U.S. Army, son of Richard H. Sullivan, Route 2.
Others from the Southeast Missouri district and next of kin are:
S-Sgt. Frank L. Gaines, Air Corps, Mrs. Albert L. Gaines of Dexter.
Seaman 1st Class Lester F. McGhee, U.S. Navy, Thomas L. McGhee of Kennett.
Second Lt. Ralph L. Sadler, Air Corps, Richard Sadler of Aid, Stoddard County.
Pfc. Moore Hicks, U.S. Army, Mrs. Catherine Hicks of Sikeston.
Aviation Ordnance Man 2nd Class Frank E. Duren, U.S. Navy, Ralph Duren, Route 2, Fredericktown.
Fireman 1st Class Tommy Dye, U.S. Navy, Mrs. Amy Dye, Clarkton.
Hospital Apprentice 1st Class Doyne C. Huie, U.S. Navy, Walter H. Huie of Gideon.
Military escort
The bodies of Hutchison, Sullivan, Hicks, Sadler, McGhee and Gaines will be sent to the Memphis Distribution Center, those of the others to Distribution Center No. 9 at Kansas City Quartermaster Depot.
Telegrams notifying the next of kin were sent by the War Department Tuesday. The time of arrival at local funeral homes was not given. Each body will be accompanied by a military escort to its final destination.
In Marine Corps
Hosie Carroll Hutchison was born Nov. 6, 1921, in Cape Girardeau. He attended the public schools and was graduated from Central High School in 1940. In high school he participated in athletics, band and orchestra. After two years at State College, he entered the Marine Corps June 17, 1942.
His basic training was at San Diego, and was followed by a course in radio at a college at Ogden, Utah. From there he returned to San Diego and was sent overseas in February 1943. With the 22nd Marines, young Hutchison was on duty in the Marshall Islands. He fell in combat on Feb. 18, 1944.
Cpl. Hutchison is survived by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. James C. Hutchison; a sister, Mrs. James E. Childers, 375 N. Henderson Ave., and two nephews, Ronald Childers and Larry Childers.
The body will be removed to the Brinkopf-Howell Funeral Home on arrival. Brief services will be conducted at Memorial Park Cemetery.
Funeral rites overseas for Cpl. Hutchison were conducted Feb. 20, 1944, by a Protestant chaplain. The body was buried in a temporary military cemetery on Eniwetok Atoll on Kirinian Island in the Marshall group.
Succumbed in China
Paul A. Sullivan was born in Cape Girardeau April 5, 1926, and attendant St. Vincent’s parochial school. For a short time before entering service he was employed at the shoe factory. After his training he was sent to the China-Burma-India Theater.
He was stricken with malaria while in China and later developed a typhus type fever, with which he died in a hospital in that country. He was given full military burial rites shortly after his death on July 15, 1945.
He is survived by his father, Richard H. Sullivan of Gordonville Road; six brothers, Vincent W. Sullivan, a twin, William E. Sullivan, W. Richard Sullivan, Harry Sullivan, Al Francis Sullivan and Joseph Sullivan, all of Cape Girardeau, and two half sisters, Mrs. Elizabeth Hanning and Mrs. Raymond Boss of Cape Girardeau.
Definite funeral arrangements will be made prior to the arrival of the body.
Published Oct. 22, 1947:
BODY OF PFC. SULLIVAN TO ARRIVE THURSDAY
Members of the family have been notified that the body of Pfc. Paul A. Sullivan, who died during war service in China and whose remains arrived in San Francisco with the first American war dead, is scheduled to arrive here at 12:30 o’clock Thursday afternoon.
The body will be taken to the Walther Funeral Home, where the Rosary will be recited by members of St. Vincent’s parish at 7:30 o’clock Thursday night. Funeral services will be conducted at 9 o’clock Friday morning at St. Vincent’s Church by the Rev. T.J. Murphy. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery with the American Legion in charge of final rites. (Burial was in St. Mary's Cemetery. - Sharon)
Pfc. Sullivan was in the Army and saw service in the China-Burma-India Theater. He contracted malaria which later went into a typhus infection, from which he died in a hospital July 15, 1945. The body will be sent here from the Memphis Army Depot.
Published Oct. 23, 1947:
MILITARY RITES TO BE ACCORDED
A solemn military Mass, offered by the Rev. Charles Cannon, C.M., president of St. Vincent’s College, assisted by two members of the faculty, will mark funeral services at 9 o’clock Friday morning at St. Vincent’s Church for Pfc. Richard H. Sullivan, one of the first two Cape County war dead to be returned home.
The college choir, under the direction of the Rev. Jams Saracini, will sing during the Mass. A color guard and firing squad from the American Legion, which will conduct graveside rites, will be at attention at the church, and a bugler will sound Taps. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. The rosary will be recited at 7 o’clock tonight at the Walther Funeral Home.
The body of Pfc. Sullivan, who died of typhus while on duty in China, arrived at noon today from the Memphis General Depot, where it had been sent from San Francisco. As military escort, the body was accompanied by S-Sgt. Lyle Hallock.
Last rites for Cpl. Hosie C. Hutchison, whose body arrived Wednesday, were held this afternoon at Memorial Park Cemetery with the Rev. J.A. Morgan of the Maple Avenue (Methodist) Church in charge. The pallbearers were: Charles McNeil, George Points, Wilton Ervin, Paul Dare, Bill Brandt and George Bridell. He was the son of Mr. and Mrs. Hosie Hutchison of Highway 61.
Published Oct. 25, 1947:
PAY TRIBUTE TO FALLEN COMRADE
Tribute to a fallen comrade of World War II was paid by American Legion and National Guard members Friday morning at military funeral services for Pfc. Paul A. Sullivan, who died during Army service in China. The scene at the top shows a National Guard firing squad delivering a volley over the casket, while other Guadsmen and Legion members stand at salute. (Below) the flag-draped casket is carried from St. Vincent's Church while solders and sailors present arms. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian)
I found negatives for two other photographs G.D. Fronabarger took at the Sullivan funeral. Neither was published in the Southeast Missourian.
