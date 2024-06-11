- Eddie Moss at Cape Civic Center (6/4/24)
- Curtis Clymer's boat models (5/28/24)
- A family connection to the 1949 tornado (5/21/24)
- Piasa or Bald Eagle? (5/14/24)
- Ever wonder what became of science fair winners? (5/7/24)
- St. Louis architect named to design new Missourian building (4/30/24)
- Writing parking tickets with a friendly smile (4/23/24)2
Ptlm. Boyd reads to youngsters
1974 has yielded a number of blogs for me in recent weeks.
This latest one was published June 2 and tells of then Ptlm. Howard H. Boyd Jr. attempting to read a book about a garbage man to a group of youngsters during the public library's story hour at Courthouse Park. Apparently, the children were more interested in Boyd and his uniform than they were in the story.
Ptlm. Howard H. Boyd Jr. reads a book about a garbage man to youngsters at story hour in Courthouse Park, sponsored by the Cape Girardeau Public Library. (Gordon L. McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
MAN IN BLUE CAPTURES HEARTS OF YOUNG
By JANE ARLYN HODGES
Missourian Staff Writer
Ptlm. Howard H. Boyd Jr., had the whistle blown on him last week -- by approximately 40 of Cape Girardeau's finest junior citizens. And in 20 minutes time, no less than eight of the tykes had been handcuffed, much to their own delight, while mothers stood calmly by, watching their children with pride.
No, It wasn't a mass arrest for assaulting a police officer, but instead, a peaceful gathering of vibrant youngsters who came to the Cape Girardeau Public Library's special story hour, featuring Mr. Boyd as part of Law Enforcement Appreciation Week.
"What does a policeman do?" Mr. Boyd questioned the crowd.
"They catch crooks," one youngster answered, while another tot exclaimed that Smokey the Bear was a policeman. "He's a fire policeman," she added.
And what does a policeman wear?
"A policeman wears a uniform that's usually blue," Mr. Boyd said. "However, the deputy sheriff wears a brown uniform, and some others do wear different colors."
After a few short minutes of explaining about what a policeman does, it was on to the featured story of the day -- "Dear Garbage Man".
The effort was largely in vain.
Once upon a time there was a policeman named Howard H. Boyd Jr., who came to story hour and told the youngsters a story about about a garbage man. All the little boys and girls listened with expressive reactions as the policeman enumerated the trials and tribulations of the city sanitation employee. (Gordon L. McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
"Hey, policeman," came cries from the inattentive crowd, much more interested in the shiny badges and whistles and hats and handcuffs. "I can't see!"
The stay-seated rule enforced during story hour lasted about two minutes. Investigative youngsters found it necessary to satisfy their curiosity. Within minutes, one boy was standing at Mr. Boyd's side, casually searching all around his belt. Finally, after much ado, the youngster blurted out, "Hey, where are your bullets?" The story went on.
Pass the hat
The scene in the crowd switched from simple play to selfish ownership. Someone had managed to get hold of the patrolman's hat. From head to head it went, until it reached one youngster. There it stayed, despite efforts by fellow listeners to disengage the prize. The story went on.
Luke Balsamo, son of Dr. and Mrs. S. Charles Balsamo, found Ptlm. Howard Boyd's hat, and although it was a mite too large, little Luke thought it was a perfect fit. (Gordon L. McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
"The sanitation man wears brown clothes," said Mr. Boyd.
"Just like the sheriff," piped one tot.
"I'll tell him you said that," Ptlm. Boyd chuckled.
Then they found the gun.
"Gosh, look!" one youngster uttered in complete amazement as he tried to disengage the gun from its protective holster.
"Don't pull the trigger," Mr. Boyd quickly cautioned. "It'll scare you and I'll lose my job."
The youngster obeyed.
Time was up and the story was over, but the demanding juveniles refused to let their new-found friend go.
"Hey," hollered one boy, "I wanna be handcuffed." The policeman obliged.
Brian Robinson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Robinson, illustrate his talents of blowing Ptlm. Howard H. Boyd Jr.'s whistle and the shrill sounds filled the Courthouse Park. (Gordon L. McBride ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
The bright silver whistle deposited in the shirt pocket minutes before suddenly found its way out again and the screeching sound most often associated with jammed traffic and escaping criminals filled the usually peaceful Courthouse Park.
At last the session was over, and Mr. Boyd had to leave, but not without issuing a special invitation.
"You come see us at the police station sometime," he said. Forty eager faces were ready to go.
Howard H. "Butch" Boyd Jr.'s career with the Cape Girardeau Police Department began in January 1970. He rose through the ranks, becoming chief of police in 1988. He retired in 1996.
Boyd passed away at his home Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2014.
Gordon L. McBride shot a lot of photographs during that story hour in Courthouse Park in 1974. Here are a few that didn't make it into print.
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.