Missourian survey demonstrates residents' indomitable spirit after 1949 tornado
Twenty years after the May 21, 1949, tornado, the Southeast Missourian newspaper published an article by managing editor John L. Blue recalling the events of that Saturday that left Cape Girardeau shattered and 22 of its inhabitants dead. He related how he and other reporters and a photographer the night of the storm explored the path of the tornado, collected the names of the dead and those hospitalized with injuries, and produced an extra that was delivered to the newspaper's readers the following morning.
Fourteen days later, the newspaper initiated a survey of the devastated area. Blue described the effort this way in his May 21, 1969, article: "Two weeks after the storm struck, this reporter and Warren Whitworth, then a member of The Missourian staff, began a tremendous reporting task. The late managing editor, Juel Mosley, called us together and assigned us the responsibility of finding the plans of the people whose homes were demolished.
"We started our task on Gordonville Road hill and contacted every property owner, almost without exception, in the stricken area. We found out from them whether they planned to rebuild, how soon, their experience during the storm and other information.
"Our assignment was not complete until we reached the last house in the northeast side of town near the Mississippi River. We talked not only with those whose houses were destroyed, but with those whose homes were badly damaged.
"From this came a heartening report to the other residents of Cape Girardeau. In a series that ran for days, the stories told of firm intent to rise from the ruins. The people in the path were indomitable. They had courage in the face of adversity, and we had scarcely started our door-to-door assignment when we were immediately proud of our town."
The Missourian began publishing the reporters' findings on June 9, and they continued through June 22. Here's the first article from that series, as well as the last article, which reviews the reporters' efforts.
This is where the tornado first touched down. The aerial shows what is left of the Albert Spaulding farmstead on Gordonville Road, about a mile west of Cape Girardeau. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian)
Published June 9, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:
QUICK REBUILDING COMEBACK HERE
It's a long hard road back to normal in the 3 1/2-mile long swath notched into Cape Girardeau by the May 21 tornado, but residents who had their homes blown away or beaten to splinters by the whirling wind are fighting their way to recovery with a speed that is amazing.
Three Missourian reporters Wednesday covered the area from Highway 61 to Dunklin Avenue seeking to contact owners. They wanted to find out what repairs had been made and what still lies ahead of those who were staggered by the worst disaster in the city's long history
In some cases they found that such a remarkable job of recovery had been made in 18 days that it was impossible to tell that some residences had been hit. So rapid was the return to normal that extreme repairs on may homes had been completed. These gave the appearance that no damage had been sustained and only on questioning was it learned that loss had been extensive, inside and out.
No kicks raised
Except in places where only the foundation was left, there was scarcely a place in the blocks-long area covered which did not have someone at work somewhere.
Reporters observed that all shock from losses had disappeared and those hit were accepting the reconstruction calmly. There was much inconvenience to be put up with, but in no instances were there any who appeared downhearted.
Time after time the remark was made, "Oh, yes, we had some loss, but we were fortunate compared to ..." and they named some neighbor or friend. And this came from some where they were practically wiped out.
Reporters had this account of recovery from the storm victims:
An oil station
Work of rebuilding a concrete block warehouse for the United Oil Co., Highway 61 and Gordonville Road, ripped down by the storm after only a few weeks' service, was completed today. Reconstruction started last week. Mortar joints, split in the wind, still remain to be filled and work must be done on the roof where paper and sheeting were damaged. A large neon sign will be replaced. L.R. Roper, head of the oil company, said the work will be completed soon.
A postcard shows the wreckage of the Airline Cafe and filling station on Highway 61. (Courtesy of Elaine Houseman ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
The demolished Airline Cafe and gasoline and oil company will be rebuilt as soon as possible, Raymond H. Brady, owner, said today. Plans are on the drawing board for a large fireproof building of brick and concrete to house the business. The structure will be larger than the frame building which was all but flattened. Workmen are now removing debris of the old structure, where at least 15 persons were caught by the blow.
To erect new building
A modern brick building, 40 feet by 110 feet, will rise from the splintered ruins of the old Moonglow dance pavilion, used in recent years by Fred Blechle for hos distributing company. The structure, on the east side of Highway 61 south of Broadway, will front with thee long side facing the highway. Mr. Blechle said it will have not only warehouse space, but offices and a display room for electrical and refrigeration appliances. Plans are now being drawn for the modern building. Workmen are still removing the wreckage.
A new roof was going on the O.W. Burk residence, 775 Perry Ave., Wednesday afternoon, replacing a temporary sheeting. A living room wall must be torn out and replaced to eliminate a 2-inch bulge and the upstairs must be re-papered. It suffered water damage. Some plaster will have to be replaced. The work is being done by Burton Gerhardt.
Family is busy
Mr. and Mrs. Robert Steinborn, 779 Perry Ave., were working side by side with carpenters Wednesday afternoon making extensive repairs on the residence they occupied with Mrs. Steinborn's mother, Mrs. Helen Wildes, owner of the structure. A temporary roof went on the house the day after the storm, although the entire roof was blown away. Much interior damage must be repaired, along with that on the exterior. Plaster will be replaced. The family was able to make space in the shambles and has continued to reside in the house. Working with Mr. and Mrs. Steinborn were her brother, Andrew Wildes, and two carpenters.
Roughing it are Mr. and Mrs. Earl Nanna and two children, Don and Joan, whose residence at 1500 Pemiscot was blown away. Two tents on the yard are accommodating the family until they can rebuild. Mr. and Mrs. Nanna are employed at the shoe factory.
Mrs. Gusta Cope, who lived in a four-room frame residence at 1503 Pemiscot, has moved in with her son-in-law and daughter, Mr. and Mrs. Bob Pickens, and daughter, Barbara, at 723 Missouri Ave., just alongside where her house formerly stood. Mr. and Mrs. Pickens lost the back porch of their residence and suffered damage to the kitchen. A new roof has been placed on the house. The Pickens plan to build an addition to their residence rather than rebuild the house Mrs. Cope lived in. They will repair the kitchen which had extensive damage where loose lumber from an adjacent building project blew in.
Mr. and Mrs. B.F. Allen, 1546 Dunklin Ave., are still in the dark as to whether their residence can be salvaged or must be rebuilt from scratch. The large two-story frame house was bulged away from its foundation, and efforts will be made to put it back if possible. Brick, glass, boards, limbs and even a cabinet radio were blown into the residence. Plaster was shattered throughout and has all been removed. The insurance company, Mrs. Allen said, called the home a total loss. The family, by making hasty repairs to an east room upstairs, is able to stay.
New chimney up
Major repairs on the residence of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Dormeyer, 1544 Dunklin Ave., have been made, but a number of minor items remain to be completed. A new roof and chimney have been replaced as has an east wall in the upper portion of the two-story residence. The upstairs must be re-plastered and some doors replaced. Interior doors were cracked away from walls and must be repaired.
A new roof will be placed and repairs made to an east wall which was bulged out at the home of Mr. and Mrs. J.J. Grebing, 1528 New Madrid St. Mrs. Grebing said repairs would be started soon. Several windows were broken also.
New roof made
Most repairs have been completed at the residence of Mrs. H.B. Hoover, 1100 N. (West End) Blvd. Plastering has been completed, a new roof placed, new doors hung and other work completed.
The new home of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Lewis and daughter, Lynette, 902 N. (West End) Blvd., suffered extensive damage after only two months of occupancy. A south porch and a room atop it went with the storm. All plaster upstairs must be replaced and that downstairs refinished. The entire roof structure was gone, but has been replaced, although shingles must still be laid. Mr. Lewis is working with carpenters to prepare a basement apartment until complete repairs can be made upstairs. until the apartment is finished probably Friday, Mr. and Mrs. Lewis are living with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. D.B. Pratt, 1401 N. (West End) Blvd. Mr. and Mrs. E.C. Smith and children are living temporarily in a house they own at Bainbridge.
Repair work at the residence of E.E. Cowgill, 810 Illinois Ave., is nearing completion. A roof has been placed and the granite fireplace, which fell through to the basement, has been re-erected. Plaster replacement is necessary and some of the floors must be taken up, the rest refinished. Much damage was suffered when debris blew through the house. Mr. Cowgill is residing in a room at the nearby residence of Prof. Lynn H. Harris, 816 Illinois Ave. Mrs. Cowgill and daughter, Mary, are at the home of her mother, Mrs. Harriett Scott, at Puxico until the repair work is completed.
Re-construction at the R.C. Blattner dwelling at 2000 Thilenius St., which was occupied by Coach and Mrs. Wayne Goddard, is well underway according to Mr. Blattner, a student of University of Missouri. Linus Penzel and his crew, along with Mr. Blattner, are doing the work which includes repairing the east side of the house, the roof, windows, and re-building the garage. The Goddards have been staying with Mrs. Goddard's parents at Anna, Illinois.
Moved elsewhere
Carpenters and painters were busy Wednesday at the home of Glenn Hutson, 2020 Thilenius St., repairing the dwelling which required a new side porch, numerous windows, and roofing repairs. Interior repairs, painting and sanding are also underway, with Cecil Lear in charge. The Hutsons are residing temporarily with his brother-in-law and sister, Mr. and Mrs. Clayton Short, 1414 Rose St.
Almost back to normal is the Martin Loos home at 2022 Thilenius St., which has been repaired after working hours by Mr. Loos and his brother, Albert Loos. Repairs include a new roof, chimney, back porch, windows, and the rebuilding of the west side of the dwelling. The Loos brothers hope to have the job completed in a week.
H.B. Lehman and pupils of Central High School have about a week's work remaining at the newly built dwelling on Thilenius Street, which suffered minor damages.
The old Joseph Haas home at 1903 Thilenius St., occupied by Mr. and Mrs. C.C. Summers, is being repaired by Burton Gerhardt's men, who have been working on the dwelling the past week. Chief repairs include windows, a new back porch, and four flues.
Car was ruined
Perhaps one of the speediest repair jobs took place at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Clarence Oberbeck, 611 Cordelia St., where a complete new roof was put on the dwelling by the Tuesday following the tornado. All outside work, exclusive of the garage, has been completed by Boren Bros. Mr. and Mrs. Oberbeck are taking care of the interior painting and plan to have their floors sanded this week. The Oberbecks stayed with her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Gustav Best of near Gordonville, the week following the storm, which ruined their car, swept away their garage, and pushed the south side of the house in.
W.C. O'Donnell, contractor, is making necessary repairs at the E.F. Smith home at 1814 Woodlawn Ave., which was badly damaged. In addition to a new garage, repairs made include a new roof, back porch, windows and numerous repairs on the second floor. The Smiths, who resided with Mr. and Mrs. Tom Cotner, Penney Street, and Mrs. Smith's brother, George Hope, while major repairs were being made, are now able to live in their home.
On Woodlawn Street
A new roof, front porch, windows and considerable plastering is being done by Landgraf Lumber Co., at the home of Glenn Langston, 1812
Woodlawn Ave. Carpenters have been working at the Langston home nearly two weeks.
Cape Nash Co., 2219 Broadway, (an automobile dealership. - Sharon) plans to start reconstruction of its building Monday. The structure will be rebuilt just as it was before the storm, and the management hopes to have the job completed within 60 days. In the meantime, with the exception of slight curtailment in repair work due to damaged equipment, the establishment is carrying on business as usual.
Materials ready
Repair work at the N.O. Nelson Co. 2118 Broadway, (wholesale plumbing supplies. - Sharon) has not begun although all materials are ready. The business is in full operation, and it is planned that reconstruction of the back portion of the building, which was blown completely away, will begin as soon as labor is available.
While it is open for a full business schedule, repairs at the General Sign Co., 2116 Broadway, are still in progress of being completed. A spokesman for the firm said that the repairs, handled by the Gerhardt Construction Co., should be finished in a few days. Rebuilding consists of putting up a new back portion of the structure and constructing a new roof.
A $4,000 replacement
Work is progressing very satisfactorily according to the management of Trunnell & Co., 2114 Broadway (heating and ventilation contractor. - Sharon). The $4,000 repair job on the establishment, which is already open for full business, should be completed in another few days.
Cape Girardeau Memorial Works, 2203 Broadway, started its rebuilding job Wednesday. The company has been able to continue regular business operation in spite of extensive damage to its roof, fire wall, and glass work.
Glass back in
All glass has been put in at the Coca Cola Bottling Co., 2027 Broadway, and a spokesman for the company, which suffered no halt of business operations, said work on rebuilding the roof is to start any day.
Approximately half the rebuilding job has been completed at the E.P. Masters dwelling at 2106 Broadway. The task consists of reconstructing half the roof of the house, with new dormers, and rebuilding the two-car garage which was destroyed.
Elmer Clifton, 1936 Broadway, is rebuilding his dwelling just as it was before its special battering by the wind. Work on the roof was completed Wednesday and plastering was to start today. During the reconstruction period, Mr. Clifton is living in the one room of his house which escaped serious damage. His father, Louis Clifton, and sister and brother-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. E.G. Harris, are temporarily residing at 315 Morgan Oak.
Wulfers house plans
The foundation has been laid for a five-room dwelling being built for Mr. and Mrs. Ed Wulfers, whose home at 1906 Broadway was totally demolished. The new structure is being put up facing Caruthers Street immediately behind the site of the destroyed house. Mr. Wulfers, who is residing at 725 Clark Ave, said he had no plans at present for the rebuilding of several barns which were blown away.
For the second time within a month the dwelling being constructed by Warren Dalton at 628 Penny St. is almost ready for plastering to begin. When the storm hit, the house, four rooms and bath, was to that point, but in a few seconds was converted back into a pile of lumber. Starting anew from the foundation, the rebuilding task was begun, and the roof should be on by the end of this week.
Repair work has been underway a week at the home of Mr. and Mrs. A.M. Low, 801 Perry Ave., where the back of the dwelling was badly damaged, all windows were shattered and the top floor blown off. George Sample is in charge of the construction, and Peter Low, the son, is assisting in repairs. The Lows are residing with Mrs. Gladys Portlock, formerly of 804 Perry Ave., who has bought a home on Ellis Street. The Portlock house was completely demolished.
$5,100 damage item
Damages, estimated at $5,100, were received at the Burette Cook dwelling at 803 Perry Ave., according to Mr. Cook who is assisting Norman Pickens in the repair work. The house had to have a new roof, plastering, windows and new furniture. Mr. and Mrs. Cook are making their home temporarily over the Federal Materials Co. office.
Work began Tuesday afternoon at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Curtis C. Clippard, 807 Perry Ave., which requires a new roof, chimney, windows and plastering and painting throughout. Otto Diemund is in charge of the work.
A new roof has been put on the Ed Steger dwelling at 809 Perry Ave., and repairs are being made to the back porch and the second story, according to Mrs. Steger.
Live in basement
The Charles Herbst family, 818 Perry, is living in the basement of their home while repair work goes on. Started only last Friday, the work on a new roof and south side of the house is progressing, according to Mrs. Herbst. She also said there would be some changes made in the second floor of the house, but that it generally would be replaced. Work is being done by Arthur Mehrle.
Nearly back to normal is the home of Mr. and Mrs. E.L. Peerson, 900 Perry Ave., who have a new roof and siding. Major damages were inside the home, but these too have been nearly completed.
Burton Gerhardt Construction Co., began Tuesday to make repairs at the C.A. Busche home, 901 Perry Ave. Chief damages were to the roof, rafters and front screen porch, as well as the windows throughout.
Glen Bishop, 812 Missouri Ave., is rebuilding his garage before his house, and plans to use it as living quarters until the house is ready. Mr. Bishop said he hopes to be in the garage by next week. The house will be rebuilt approximately according to its former plans.
At 814 Missouri, Mr. and Mrs. W.G. Jones are living in three back rooms which were undamaged. Their children, however, are staying with relatives in Jefferson City. Mr. Jones estimated the work, being done by Otto Diemund & Sons, should be completed in another month. It consists of a new front wall, new roof with a rear dormer that was not there before and a carport where the garage stood.
Mr. and Mrs. Rex Horn and son are residing with Mr. and Mrs. Harry Wilkerson, 915 Linden St., while repairs are being made at their home, 901 Missouri Ave. C.A. Hood is doing the work which includes a new roof, rafters and windows, as well as repairs on the second floor.
More ill luck
As if losing his store and having his home damages was not enough hard luck for one month, Wilson T. Jones of 911 Missouri Ave., stepped on a nail early this week while cleaning up debris. Mr. Jones estimated his losses at $5,000. Repairs that have been made around his home include a new roof, windows and siding at the east end of the house. Otto Diemund & Sons have been doing the repair work. Completely demolished was the Jones' store which he plans to rebuild in the future. His car was also damaged.
Construction is well along on a temporary three-room house at the rear of 823 Missouri by Shade Taylor. Mr. Taylor said he hopes to move in on June 29 which is the third anniversary of the date he moved into the house which was destroyed at the Missouri Street address. After the Taylor family, which is now living at 611 North St. with relatives, gets into the temporary dwelling, Mr. Taylor plans to start work right away on rebuilding the larger house.
Windows were ruined
The dwelling at 1619 Dunklin Ave., owned by Mr. and Mrs. Bill Abernathy, sustained $1,800 damages to the roof, east side, windows and screens and the second floor. Repairs are well underway according to the owners. Mrs. Abernathy reported that their back porch was demolished because a neighbor's Chrysler had landed there during the storm. Repairs are in charge of Riverside Lumber Co.
Beryl Conrad, 1527 Dunklin, has been able to maintain occupancy of his house even though extensive repairs to roof, interior and a new garage are now being executed. Doing the work are Otto Diemund & Sons.
On Dunklin Avenue
The Norman Cornman dwelling at 1540 Dunklin Ave., is getting a complete new roof, siding, a fireplace, windows and a paint job. Construction is being done by H. Zinn. Mr. and Mrs. Cornman have resided in their home since the storm.
An addition of a room and back porch is being built at the home of Mrs. Hazel Speck, 1415 Dunklin Ave., to replace a garage that was demolished at the rear of the dwelling. In addition, damages were done to the roof, siding and windows. Repair work was begun Friday by Elbert Masters.
This map was published in the Southeast Missourian May 23, 1949, showing the path the tornado took through Cape Girardeau. Click on the image to enlarge the map. (Southeast Missourian archive)
Published June 23, 1949, in the Southeast Missourian:
MISSOURIAN STORY OF HAVOC WROUGHT BY TORNADO BECOMES PART OF GIRARDEAU'S IMMORTAL HISTORY
Its house-to-house survey of the area traversed by the tornado of May 21 having been completed and its results published from day to day over the past two-week period, the Missourian now has complete writing into its files a complete account of the damage wrought by the great storm, a disaster that took 22 lives and caused damage which could easily reach $4,000,000.
The purpose behind the survey was to have in printed form a concise statement of the damage wrought, an account that will remain in the files of this newspaper for all time to come. With the pictures presented in the paper the days immediately after the disaster, this report of Cape Girardeau's greatest catastrophe becomes a part of the living history of the community.
The Missourian has been asked often as to why and how the survey was made. The reason has been explained. In the next place the survey and results represented the painstaking effort of The Missourian's news staff, who realized they were surveying and writing not only for the present, but the future as well.
The following paragraphs represent a consolidated report of how the survey was made and what impressions the reporters got as they made it.
The survey started on Highway 61, moved up Broadway and out Thilenius Street. It then followed the swath cut by the storm to Penny and Woodlawn avenues and to the Perry Avenue section. From there it went to Perry Avenue, Pemiscot Street, Illinois Avenue and New Madrid Street, to (West End) Boulevard and Dunklin Avenue and then to Henderson Avenue.
Over the hill there the tour picked up on North Sprigg Street along devastated Emerald Street to North Middle Street over to Fountain Street, then down hill again to Bend Road and into the area hit on North Spanish Street. From there it went to North Main Street, Johnson Street, North Water Street, Rand Street, Hill Street and Roberts Street before concluding at the U.S. Engineers fleet in Cape Rock Harbor.
The din of hammers and saws was constantly in reporters' ears as the work of rebuilding went on. But they found, too, areas where there was no sign of reconstruction. There was too much devastation and the work had to start from the ground up.
One of the best illustrations of this condition was in the two-block section on Emerald Street from North Sprigg Street to Middle Street. Fifteen spots could be counted where houses had once stood. There were probably others, but the fury of the tornado was so great that not a vestige remained of any property. Here not a hand has been turned to start construction.
Where eight lost lives
Again in the down hill section from North Water Street to Rand Street on Johnson Street, there was no sign of rebuilding. Even the splintered timbers, all left of houses there, had not been cleared away. Eight persons lost their lives in this one section.
Elsewhere there were scattered foundations, and that was all. On these no sign of recovery was apparent. There are crazily twisted houses, setting crosswise on their foundations. There were basements, filled with water and floating debris. There were places with a single wall, or maybe two or three or four, left standing, but open to the sky.
Most of these will be rebuilt. So, too, will most of these where nothing but a few foundation stones were left. But the owners were completely wiped out.
Reporters talking with the stricken Girardeans, time after time heard the remark, "We are waiting for the Red Cross to help us."
In covering the section, reporters were aware that they did not and could not contact all who suffered damage or complete loss of property. From neighbors and others they sought to locate them, but so many are staying elsewhere that it was impossible to make contact with each person in the area.
The tour was an insight into the spirit of Cape Girardeau residents. Few were found who were downcast over their plight. They accepted it with resignation, but were busy at the task of rebuilding or preparing to do so.
