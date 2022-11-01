- Lagoon has been drained before, 1962 (10/25/22)
Cross recalls 1699 event
The Cape LaCroix Cross, October 1947. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
I'm sure when the Cape LaCroix Cross was unveiled Oct. 12, 1947, members of the Associated Committees of Historic Cape Girardeau — the organization sponsoring the event -- and the crowd of people who attended the dedication believed the memorial would remain at that location for generations to come.
That, of course, didn't happen, and the cross has been moved twice since it was first erected.
What seems to have been lost in the moves is the reason the cross was created in the first place.
Published Saturday, Oct. 11, 1947, in the Southeast Missourian:
CAPE LaCROIX CREEK CROSS TO BE PLANTED ON SUNDAY
The accompanying article, written by the late Allan H. Hinchey and published in the Missourian in January 1932 is of particular interest now because a part of it tells of the planting of the cross on Cape LaCroix Creek, and event to be commemorated Sunday afternoon at exercises arranged by the (Associated) Committees of Historic Cape Girardeau. At the time when the cross was placed by the missionaries, 248 years ago, Cape LaCroix Creek emptied into the Mississippi River near Gray's Point. Since then, due to the coming of drainage systems, it was diverted and empties into the stream in South Cape Girardeau. However, it remains the same historic stream and the cross to be erected where it crosses Highway 61 will symbolically mark the erection of another cross near it more than two centuries ago.
* * *
Fathers Jean Francois Buisson de Saint Cosme, Francois Joliet de Montigny and Ambrose Davion, members of the Canadian order of "Seminaire des Estrangers" at Quebec, were sent as (Catholic) missionaries to the great unknown region lying along the Mississippi River. They came through the Great Lakes, down the Illinois River and then farther to the south on the Mississippi.
They were accompanied by a party of French soldiers and boatmen and by Indian guides. Their journey was a tedious and hazardous undertaking and it was almost a year before they reached the part of the country we now call the Cape Girardeau district, in December of 1699.
As they slowly made their way down the river their Indian guides told them much about the strange country they were entering. Among bits of information given them was the story of a place on the river accursed by Manitou, their Great Spirit, and where evil spirits lived to catch and destroy those who stopped at their hiding place.
Large cross erected
They reached this place on Dec. 11, 1699, and despite the protests of the Indian guides they stopped and ascended a large rock surrounded by water on the western bank (Missouri side), under which the evil spirits were supposed to live.
Father St. Cosme decided to erect a large cross on top of this island rock. The terrified Indians would not go near the place, so the French soldiers and boatmen were compelled to do the work of felling a large tree, making the cross and planting it on the summit of the rock.
But let us read the story as told by Father St. Cosme in the report he made to his bishop in Quebec. His report reads as follows:
"There is a rock on the right side of the stream (the Missouri side), which advances into the river and forms an island or rather a rock 200 feet high, which making the river turn back very rapidly and entering the channel, forms a kind of whirlpool, where it is said a canoe was engulfed at high waters. Fourteen Miamis were once lost there, which has rendered the spot fearful among the Indians.
"We saw no figure there as we had been told. You ascend this rock by a hill with some difficulty. On it we planted a beautiful cross, singing the Vexilla Regis, and our people fired three volleys of musketry. God grant that the cross, which has never been known in this region, may triumph there and 0ur Lord pour fourth abundantly on them the merits of His holy passion, that the Indians may know and serve him."
For many years this cross, erected by Father St. Cosme in December 1699 stood on that rock as a beacon of encouragement to adventurers passing along the river, to tell them that Christian men had passed that way before them.
The place was known to early adventurers and coureurs des bois as "La Roche de la Croix," The Rock of the Cross. It may be seen today, this Rock of the Cross, by passengers on steamboats or on trains of the Frisco Railroad. It is a picturesque spot and when one know its history it is all the more interesting.
La Croix Creek named
The three seminarians, with their retinue of soldiers and Indian guides, continued their journey down the river, passing the promontory we know as Cape Rock, until they reached another promontory, a large rock south of the present site of Cape Girardeau. On this point Father Montigny presided at a ceremony for the erection of another cross, naming the place Cape LaCroix and calling the little stream of sparkling water flowing nearby La Croix Creek, and this stream, flowing through the city of Cape Girardeau, is to this day known by the name given to it by Father Montigny (248 years ago).
The next year, 1700, another missionary priest, Father (Jacques) Gravier, passed down the river and in a report said: "We doubled Cape LaCroix. This is a small ro_ forming a little island on the north side of the river, on which Monsier Montigny has had a cross erected.
Published Monday, Oct. 13, 1947, in the Southeast Missourian:
Some of the groups which took part in the exercises incident to the unveiling of a cross at a point on Highway 61 where it is intersected by Cape LaCroix Creek are shown above. Children and young people in Indian attire added color to the ceremony, at which a squad from the National Guard fired a volley and the chorus of St. Vincent's College sang. Participating in the speaking program were Dr. W. W. Parker of State College, the Rev. T.J. Murphy of St . Vincent's Church and Monsignor H.F. Schuermann of St. Louis, former pastor of St. Mary's Church. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
UNVEILING OF CROSS MARKS DISTRICT HISTORICAL EVENT
In the presence of a crowd of 250 persons interested in Cape County's rich historical background, Cape LaCroix Cross was unveiled Sunday afternoon in ceremonies held at the base of the 9-foot monument erected near the intersection of Cape LaCroix Creek and Highway 61. The cross was planted on the banks of Cape LaCroix Creek by the Associated Committees of Historic Cape Girardeau to preserve one of the county's most historically significant events, the placing of a cross near Gray's Point in 1699 by three French missionaries.
As the cross was unveiled a three-round volley was fired by a squad from the National Guard, as was done by French musketeers when the original cross was planted. The cross was blessed by the Rev. Thomas J. Murphy, pastor of St. Vincent's Catholic Church, and the inscription was read by Stephen Limbaugh of the State College Alpha Phi Omega.
Former pastor speaks
President W.W. Parker of State College presided, and presented the speaker, Monsignor H.F. Schuermann of St. Louis, who, as a former pastor of St. Mary's Church, prefaced his address with a tribute to the late Mrs. D.J. Keller, who, prior to her death May 3, initiated efforts toward the erection of the cross.
Monsignor Schuermann called attention to the appropriateness of the day chosen for the dedication, Columbus Day, since, he said, it was Columbus who started the penetration to this then new country. He told of the early Catholic missionaries who navigated the Mississippi River, and gave an account of the actual erection of the cross by the French priests “to encourage those who followed the highway of the Mississippi.”
He reviewed the history and the struggle of this country since, and in conclusion stated that this cross symbolizes the early founding of this nation. "This Christian heritage must endure throughout this nation," he said.
College chorus sings
His address was followed by a hymn sung by the St. Vincent's College chorus directed by the Rev. J.S. Saracini, and the benediction was pronounced by the Rev. Bayard S. Clark, rector of Christ Episcopal Church.
The cross was erected and made ready for the ceremonies at the last minute by the project committee, headed by Professor Felix Snider. The 9-foot monument rests on a concrete base, on which the 14-by-18-inch bronze plaque is placed. It bears the following inscription: "In 1699, Fathers Montigny, Davion, and St. Cosme, French missionaries, erected a cross where this stream enters the Mississippi, and prayed that this might be the beginning of Christianity among the Indians. The stream has ever since been known as Cape LaCroix Creek."
The ceremony completed one more project of the historic group, and the executive committee of B.C. Hardesty, chairman, S.B.Hunter and George Naeter, expressed appreciation to those who helped with the actual physical work of erecting the monument.
The historic committee's next project is a marker at Old Lorimier Cemetery which is already in the making. Although this will be the only other project for this year, Mr. Hardesty said others are being planned.
Published Tuesday, Oct. 14, 1947, in the Southeast Missourian:
Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts in Indian regalia lent atmosphere to the scene when a cross marking a historic event in Cape Girardeau was unveiled at ceremonies Sunday afternoon. The cross was erected on Highway 61 at a point where it crosses Cape LaCroix Creek, as the event commemorated was the raising of a cross by the French missionaries at the mouth of the creek back in 1699. As the picture w3as taken, the Rev. T.J. Murphy was speaking and the others on the platform included President W.W. Parker of State College, the Rev. Bayard Clark of Christ Episcopal Church and Monsignor H.F. Schuermann of St. Louis, formerly pastor of St. Mary's Church. (G.D. Fronabarger ~ Southeast Missourian archive)
Just to clarify, the Revs. Saint Cosme, Montigny and Davion planted a cross atop Tower Rock in December 1699. Some online sources say that event occurred in 1698.
In 1700 the Rev. Gravier copied their example by erecting a cross at Gray's Point, where Cape LaCroix Creek then emptied into the Mississippi River.
