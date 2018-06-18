Main Street at night - then and now

- -30- then and now (8/22/18)2
The photo above shows the new White Way lighting system that was installed in 1972 as a project of the Cape Girardeau Metro Association on Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. The photo below shows the street in 2018. A three-day celebration kicked off the White Way lights. Read about it in this previous blog:
Main Street White Way installed in 1972
