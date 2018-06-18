*Menu
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Main Street at night - then and now

Posted Monday, June 18, 2018, at 12:00 AM

The photo above shows the new White Way lighting system that was installed in 1972 as a project of the Cape Girardeau Metro Association on Main Street in downtown Cape Girardeau. The photo below shows the street in 2018. A three-day celebration kicked off the White Way lights. Read about it in this previous blog:

Main Street White Way installed in 1972

