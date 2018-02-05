Boys will be boys: aerial view

Order this photo

I was taking some aerial photographs over Cape Girardeau one day when I spotted a curious sight below, off North Kingshighway at the edge of the city. I motioned and shouted to the pilot, "Look! There's Mike and Jeff!" He must have wondered how I could see so well, since we were about 1,000 feet high.

Oct. 20, 1977 Southeast Missourian

Mrs. Gus W. Coomer just naturally assumed that her sons, Mike, 13, and Jeff, 14, were mowing the grass on the back lot of the Alvin Nagel residence in Cape Girardeau. She was busy with customers inside the Mud Hut and could hear the noise of the riding lawn mower. It was the boys' regular duty to mow the entire lot, but somehow they got sidetracked. Mrs. Coomer was not aware of the grassy autographs until she was confronted with the aerial evidence. (Fred Lynch photo)