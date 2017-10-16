Broadway parade - then and now

A local high-school band marches west on Broadway toward Houck Field for the Southeast Missouri State College Homecoming on Nov. 2, 1957.

G.D. Fronabarger took the photo, as well as another of a parade float, featured in this previous blog: SEMO Homecoming 1957

Veterans display the Stars and Stripes as they walk east on Broadway during the homecoming parade for Southeast Missouri State University on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Below, the Southeast Marching Band leads the homecoming parade. (Fred Lynch photos)

