*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Recent posts
Archives

Broadway parade - then and now

Posted Monday, October 16, 2017, at 12:00 AM

A local high-school band marches west on Broadway toward Houck Field for the Southeast Missouri State College Homecoming on Nov. 2, 1957.

G.D. Fronabarger took the photo, as well as another of a parade float, featured in this previous blog: SEMO Homecoming 1957

Veterans display the Stars and Stripes as they walk east on Broadway during the homecoming parade for Southeast Missouri State University on Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017 in Cape Girardeau. Below, the Southeast Marching Band leads the homecoming parade. (Fred Lynch photos)

Find more links to historic photos on Broadway by G.D. Fronabarger in this previous blog:

First Federal in Surety building

Comments

Be the first to post a comment

Respond to this blog