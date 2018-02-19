*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*
f/8 and Be There
Fred Lynch
Fred Lynch retired in 2018 after capturing images for the Southeast Missourian since 1975, in that time moving from black-and-white to color, from film to digital and to video. The blog title is a nod to an earlier era of news photography and the 4x5 Speed Graphic: It's more important to be there for the shot than to worry about technical details.
Recent posts
Archives

Parking crunch at State College in 1958

Posted Monday, February 19, 2018, at 12:00 AM

Order this photo

July 11, 1958 Southeast Missourian

These two pictures illustrate how serious the parking problem is at State College due to the number of students at the summer term who commute from distances as far as 50 miles or more. The top picture shows Normal from Pacific looking west, while below is shown the one-way drive back of the Science Building with Academic Hall, and more vehicles, in the background. (G.D. Fronabarger photos)

Order this photo

Comments

Be the first to post a comment

Respond to this blog