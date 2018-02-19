Parking crunch at State College in 1958

- -30- then and now (8/22/18)2
July 11, 1958 Southeast Missourian
These two pictures illustrate how serious the parking problem is at State College due to the number of students at the summer term who commute from distances as far as 50 miles or more. The top picture shows Normal from Pacific looking west, while below is shown the one-way drive back of the Science Building with Academic Hall, and more vehicles, in the background. (G.D. Fronabarger photos)
