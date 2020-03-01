- AUDITIONS FOR "ROPE" (12/31/19)
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
"ROPE" RCP Spring Production..........
Posted Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 8:50 AM
March has arrived and spring is in the air. Time to start making plans to get out and about and reconnect with River City Players your Community Theatre! The cast has been working hard on our first production of the 2020 Season. Refer to the attached flyer and choose the date that suits you and put on those calendars. As always I will see you at the Theatre🎭
