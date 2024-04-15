- 2024 SEASON OPENS WITH ITS A FARCE (3/29/24)
- AUDITIONS COMING SOON (11/22/23)
- OPENING of NIGHTFALL an evening with Edgar Allan Poe (10/26/23)
- AUDITIONS FOR NIGHTFALL with Edgar Allan Poe .. (7/16/23)
- ANNIVERSARY OPENING JULY 13 .. (7/6/23)
- SUMMER SHOW ANNIVERSARY OPENS July 13 .. (6/3/23)
- AUDITIONS SET FOR JULY SHOW . (4/17/23)
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
AUDITIONS SET FOR ANGER MANAGEMENT
Posted Monday, April 15, 2024, at 7:38 AM
River City Players’ will be holding auditions Sunday, April 28, 2024 2:00 p.m. at Port Cape! The production is “Anger Management” by Robert Scott and directed by Mike Craig. Refer to the attached flyer for all information. This is a one hour comedy. No prep necessary. The show dates are July 11,12,13,14. Come out and be a part of your community theatre ❤️🎭
Respond to this blog
Posting a comment requires a subscription.