*Menu
Search
Submit
Newsletters
E-Edition
Southeast Missourian
*
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
Recent posts
Archives

AUDITIONS FOR NIGHTFALL with Edgar Allan Poe..

Posted Sunday, July 16, 2023, at 6:20 PM

Our next auditions are set for Sunday, July 23 at 2:00 p.m. at Port Cape. The show is “NIGHTFALL” with Edgar Allan Poe by Eric Coble and directed by Matt Antill. No prep is needed as this is a cold reading. There can be as few as 5 characters or as many as 15. Come out and be a part of a great group of people River City Players. As always I will see you at the theatre❤️🎭

Comments

Be the first to post a comment

Respond to this blog