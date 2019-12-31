- "Erica and Me" Opens November 7......... (10/17/19)
- AUDITIONS FOR FALL SHOW.... (7/18/19)
- SUMMER PRODUCTION OF "CHANGING ROOMS" OPENS IN JULY........ (6/19/19)
- AUDITIONS SET FOR SUMMER SHOW 2019..... (4/1/19)
- RCP Spring Production Opens This Week...... (3/31/19)
- DEEP INTO REHEARSALS FOR APRIL SHOW...... (3/2/19)
- AUDITION DATES SET....... (1/23/19)
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
AUDITIONS FOR "ROPE"
Posted Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at 8:58 AM
The time is drawing near! Want to have lots of fun, meet new people and become part of River City Players? Here is your chance. Our auditions for the April show is right around the corner. All information is on the flyer. Mark your calendar and come out to auditions! 🎭
