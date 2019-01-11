EXCITING TIME OF THE YEAR........
This is a very exciting time of the year for River City Players! Not only are we gearing up for our 2019 season we are anxiously awaiting for The Abbott Awards, for the 2018 season, taking place January 19. This is the evening RCP recognizes and entertains all of the cast and crew of the 2018 Season. We hold our Awards at Port Cape in the Yacht Club which is where we perform all of our productions. We have categories that we present Abbott's for. Here is the list of those categories: Best Show, Best Director, Best Assistant Director, Best Tech, Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress. 2018 was a great season for us. The attendance was fantastic which makes us so happy to know we are supported by our community. We had many new people that participated in the season, and we made many new friends and patrons. Thank you for all of the support and love that we feel as we gear up for 2019. Auditions for our April Show, directed by Larry Davis will be held on January 27 and 29 at Port Cape. We will be announcing what our April show is at the Abbott Awards. Stay tuned to my blog as I will be announcing the Abbott Winners shortly after our Awards Celebration! As always, I will see you at the THEATRE🎭🎭🎭
