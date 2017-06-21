*Menu
River City Players Community Theatre blog
Debbie Barnhouse
Debbie is on the board of directors of the River City Players Community Theatre group and has a hand in directing and producing the group's dinner theater plays at the River City Yacht Club. Debbie has been a member of RCP since 1999. In this blog, she tells you the latest in community theater news.
JULY SHOW "ALL BY MYSELF"........

Posted Wednesday, June 21, 2017, at 7:53 AM

Reservations can be made for our July show 'All by Myself' by calling 573-334-0954. Seats are selling quickly for this production. The show is being directed by Roseanna Whitlow Greenwood. Like our Facebook page River City Players Community Theatre to keep up with what is going on in Cape's Theatre.

