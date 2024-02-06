All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 25, 2024

Ukraine urges world leaders not to seek 'an out' from Russia's war instead of true peace

Ukraine's President Zelenskyy urges global leaders at the U.N. General Assembly to reject superficial cease-fires and support his "peace formula" for a just end to Russia's war, emphasizing unity and accountability.

JENNIFER PELTZ, Associated Press
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, at UN headquarters. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s president urged global leaders Wednesday to stand with his country and not seek “an out” instead of a “real, just peace" more than two years into Russia's war.

At a time when he faces growing pressure from Western allies and some of his fellow Ukrainians to negotiate a cease-fire, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.N. General Assembly there's no alternative to the “peace formula” he presented two years ago. Among other things, it seeks the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukraine and accountability for war crimes.

“Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve an out instead of an end to the war,” he said.

“Do not divide the world. Be united nations,” he implored. “And that will bring us peace.”

Russia hasn't yet had its turn to speak at the assembly's annual gathering of presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other high officials. Low-level Russian diplomats occupied the country's seats in the huge assembly hall during Zelenskyy's speech. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending this year's high-level meetings at the General Assembly.

The war in Ukraine was center stage the last two times that world leaders convened for the U.N.’s signature annual meeting. But this year, the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and the escalating developments along the Israeli-Lebanese border have gotten much of the spotlight.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ukraine and Russia, with one of the world’s most potent armies, are locked in a grinding fight along a 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line.

The war began when Russia invaded in February 2022 and has killed tens of thousands of people. Russia has gained momentum in Ukraine’s east; Ukraine, meanwhile, startled Russia by sending troops across the border in a daring incursion last month.

Zelenskyy argued Tuesday at the U.N. Security Council that Russia needs to “ be forced into peace,” saying there’s no point in pursuing peace talks with Putin.

In Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov responded Wednesday that the Ukrainian president’s call for compulsion was “a fatal mistake” and “a profound misconception, which, of course, will inevitably have consequences for the Kyiv regime.”

Zelenskyy is expected to present a victory plan this week to U.S. President President Joe Biden.

___

See more of AP’s coverage of the U.N. General Assembly at https://apnews.com/hub/united-nations

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Who is Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar?
WorldOct. 17
Prosecutors ask Massachusetts' highest court to allow murder...
WorldOct. 17
Hyundai recalls hydrogen fuel cell vehicles due to fire risk...
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, debris of Halley's comet
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, debris of Halley's comet
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy