UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Ukraine’s president urged global leaders Wednesday to stand with his country and not seek “an out” instead of a “real, just peace" more than two years into Russia's war.

At a time when he faces growing pressure from Western allies and some of his fellow Ukrainians to negotiate a cease-fire, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the U.N. General Assembly there's no alternative to the “peace formula” he presented two years ago. Among other things, it seeks the expulsion of all Russian forces from Ukraine and accountability for war crimes.

“Any parallel or alternative attempts to seek peace are, in fact, efforts to achieve an out instead of an end to the war,” he said.

“Do not divide the world. Be united nations,” he implored. “And that will bring us peace.”

Russia hasn't yet had its turn to speak at the assembly's annual gathering of presidents, prime ministers, monarchs and other high officials. Low-level Russian diplomats occupied the country's seats in the huge assembly hall during Zelenskyy's speech. Russian President Vladimir Putin is not attending this year's high-level meetings at the General Assembly.

The war in Ukraine was center stage the last two times that world leaders convened for the U.N.’s signature annual meeting. But this year, the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza and the escalating developments along the Israeli-Lebanese border have gotten much of the spotlight.