Democrats looking to stay in the Senate majority are going on the offense in two U.S. Senate races in the Republican-leaning states of Texas and Florida.

Sen. Gary Peters, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, says the group is making a “multi-million dollar investment” in television advertising in the two states and that he’s “very confident there’s going to be more coming.”

Republicans are portraying the investments as a sign that Democrats are worried that incumbent Sen. Jon Tester is in trouble in his bid to win reelection in Montana.

Jews and Catholics warn against Trump’s latest loyalty test for voters

Former President Donald Trump recently reissued his loyalty test to religious Americans, declaring that he can best protect their freedoms while preemptively blaming some if he loses the presidential election in November.

He said Jews and Catholics can vote for him and ace the test, but those who don’t — in his words — “need their head examined.” If he’s defeated, Trump added, Jewish people would bear blame for that result.

Among the Jewish leaders appalled at Trump’s remarks was Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism. Jacobs said: “It puts a target on American Jews. ... Stop.”