WorldSeptember 27, 2024

The Latest: Trump meets with Zelenskyy and Harris heads to US-Mexico border

Vice President

AP News, Associated Press
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
Republican presidential nominee former President Donald Trump meets with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at Trump Tower, Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Vice President Kamala Harris greets guests in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, following an even on gun violence in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Vice President Kamala Harris greets guests in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, following an even on gun violence in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)ASSOCIATED PRESS
This combination of images shows Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, at left in Erie, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024, and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaking at the DNC in Chicago, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo)
This combination of images shows Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, at left in Erie, Pa., Aug. 28, 2024, and Democratic vice presidential candidate Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz speaking at the DNC in Chicago, Aug. 21, 2024, in Chicago. (AP Photo)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Vice President Kamala Harris was making her first visit to the U.S.-Mexico border on Friday since becoming the Democratic presidential nominee and former President Donald Trump was in New York meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Harris was scheduled to appear in Douglas, Arizona, as Trump and his fellow Republicans pound her relentlessly over the Biden administration’s record on migration.

Zelenskyy arrived for his visit with Trump as public tensions have been rising between the two over Ukraine’s defense against Russia’s invasion.

Follow the AP’s Election 2024 coverage at: https://apnews.com/hub/election-2024.

Here’s the latest:

Senate Democrats make a late push in red-leaning states

Democrats looking to stay in the Senate majority are going on the offense in two U.S. Senate races in the Republican-leaning states of Texas and Florida.

Sen. Gary Peters, chair of the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee, says the group is making a “multi-million dollar investment” in television advertising in the two states and that he’s “very confident there’s going to be more coming.”

Republicans are portraying the investments as a sign that Democrats are worried that incumbent Sen. Jon Tester is in trouble in his bid to win reelection in Montana.

Jews and Catholics warn against Trump’s latest loyalty test for voters

Former President Donald Trump recently reissued his loyalty test to religious Americans, declaring that he can best protect their freedoms while preemptively blaming some if he loses the presidential election in November.

He said Jews and Catholics can vote for him and ace the test, but those who don’t — in his words — “need their head examined.” If he’s defeated, Trump added, Jewish people would bear blame for that result.

Among the Jewish leaders appalled at Trump’s remarks was Rabbi Rick Jacobs, president of the Union for Reform Judaism. Jacobs said: “It puts a target on American Jews. ... Stop.”

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

