WorldDecember 8, 2024

SMU edges Alabama for last spot in College Football Playoff, while Oregon seeded first

SMU captured the last open spot in the

EDDIE PELLS, Associated Press
SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) passes the ball in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)
SMU quarterback Kevin Jennings (7) passes the ball in the first half of the Atlantic Coast Conference championship NCAA college football game against Clemson Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Oregon offensive lineman Iapani Laloulu celebrates after the Big Ten championship NCAA college football game against Penn State, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) hits Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)
Texas linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) hits Georgia quarterback Gunner Stockton (14) during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) bobbles the ball against Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)
Georgia wide receiver Dillon Bell (86) bobbles the ball against Texas defensive back Andrew Mukuba (4) during the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Arizona State wide receiver Xavier Guillory (1) catches a touchdown pass as Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper, rear, defends in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Arizona State wide receiver Xavier Guillory (1) catches a touchdown pass as Iowa State defensive back Jeremiah Cooper, rear, defends in the second half of the Big 12 Conference championship NCAA college football game, in Arlington, Texas, Saturday Dec. 7, 2024. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boise State safety Seyi Oladipo, left, the defensive player of the game, and running back Ashton Jeanty, right, the offensive player of the game, celebrate with the Championship Trophy after their matchup against UNLV in the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State safety Seyi Oladipo, left, the defensive player of the game, and running back Ashton Jeanty, right, the offensive player of the game, celebrate with the Championship Trophy after their matchup against UNLV in the Mountain West Championship NCAA college football game Friday, Dec. 6, 2024, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) salutes the crowd after an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)
Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe (4) salutes the crowd after an NCAA college football game against Auburn, Saturday, Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)ASSOCIATED PRESS

SMU captured the last open spot in the 12-team College Football Playoff on Sunday, edging Alabama to land in a bracket that placed undefeated Oregon at No. 1.

The selection committee preferred the Mustangs (11-2), losers of a heartbreaker in the Atlantic Coast Conference title game, who had a far less difficult schedule than Alabama (9-3) of the SEC but, ultimately, still one fewer loss.

The first-of-its-kind 12-team bracket marks a new era for college football, though the Alabama-SMU debate made clear that there is no perfect formula for identifying a champion.

The tournament starts Dec. 20-21 with four first-round games involving teams seeded 5-12. It concludes Jan. 20 with the national title game in Atlanta.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

