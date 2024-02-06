INDJIJA, Serbia (AP) — After spending a freezing night out in the open, hundreds of striking students on Friday resumed their 2-day anti-graft protest march from the capital, Belgrade, to the northern city of Novi Sad, where they plan to blockade three bridges over the River Danube this weekend.

The bridge blockade is planned for Saturday to mark three months since a huge concrete construction at the railway station collapsed in Novi said on Nov. 1, leaving 15 people dead.

What started two months ago as a protest against suspected corruption in construction contracts has developed into the most serious challenge in years to the country’s powerful populist leader, President Aleksandar Vucic.

Meanwhile in Belgrade, a driver rammed a car into a silent protest Friday, slightly injuring one woman, the third such incident in weeks.

The incident happened in downtown Belgrade during 15 minutes of silence observed daily throughout Serbia at around noon when a canopy collapsed at a railway station in the northern town of Novi Sad on Nov. 1

Video footage showed the woman, wearing a doctor’s white coat, being thrown to the pavement.

Pro-government thugs have repeatedly attacked the protesters, many of them students, twice ramming cars into demonstrations. Two people were seriously injured in the previous attacks

Along the way to Novi Sad on Friday, the students were greeted by cheering citizens, honking their car horns or coming out of their homes with offers of refreshments and food.

When they reached the town of Indjija on Thursday, roughly halfway along their 80-kilometer (50-mile) route, they were welcomed with fireworks and cheers from residents.