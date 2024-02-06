Sean “Diddy” Combs was hit with new sexual assault allegations Friday as a woman filed a lawsuit in New York saying she was repeatedly raped and drugged at the music mogul's homes and became pregnant after one of the encounters.

It's the latest of several similar lawsuits by women against Combs, who also was arrested last week on a federal sex trafficking indictment.

The lawsuit was filed against Combs, his companies and several associates and seeks undisclosed damages for physical injuries, severe emotional distress, humiliation, anxiety and other harms. A lawyer for Combs, his company and one of his representatives did not immediately return emails seeking comment Friday.

The woman in the latest lawsuit, identified by the pseudonym Jane Doe, accuses Combs of sexually assaulting her while she was unconscious from drugs, and it alleges Combs and his acquaintances recorded sexual encounters without her permission. She says that she met Combs overseas in fall 2020 and that the assaults and harassment continued through July this year.

Doe says she often was coerced and harassed into traveling to Combs' homes in New York, Los Angeles and Miami and other cities, including monthly in 2021 and 2022.

“At every visit, (Combs) would make her ‘perform a show’ for him and would ply her with alcohol and substances until she passed out — she would wake up with bruising and injuries but with no recollection of how she sustained her injuries,” the lawsuit says.

In a July 2022 encounter with Combs at his Los Angeles home, the woman alleges in the lawsuit, she was forced to ingest drugs she believes included ketamine and blacked out. She later took a pregnancy test and told Combs it was positive, she says. A Combs associate repeatedly demanded she get an abortion, and she had a miscarriage, she asserts.