FILE - British actress Dame Maggie Smith poses in London on Dec. 16, 2015. Smith, who won an Oscar for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” in 1969 and won new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in “Downton Abbey,” has died at 89. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Make up and hair artists add the finishing touches to British actress Maggie Smith before she faces the camera with Peter Ustinov in the comedy 'Hot Millions' being filmed at Elstree Studios, England, Jan. 12, 1968. Smith has died aged 89. (AP Photo/Bob Dear, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Actress Maggie Smith holds her Oscar for best supporting actress in the film "California Suite" in Los Angeles, April 9, 1979. Smith, who won an Oscar for “The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie” in 1969 and won new fans in the 21st century as the dowager Countess of Grantham in “Downton Abbey,” has died at 89. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS

FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, right is introduced to Maggie Smith by Laurence Olivier, center, during the charity premiere for the film Othello, at the Odeon Theatre, London, May 2, 1966. Smith has died aged 89. (PA via AP, File) ASSOCIATED PRESS