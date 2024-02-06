ARLINGTON, Va. (AP) — A passenger jet has collided with a helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington.

That's according to the Federal Aviation Administration, which says the collision remains under investigation.

There was no immediate word on casualties, but all takeoffs and landings from the airport near Washington have been halted.

