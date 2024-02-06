SANTOS, Brazil (AP) — A tearful Neymar was welcomed back to his boyhood club on Friday by thousands of Santos fans and a concert in the home stadium beneath an electronic sign saying, “The prince is back.”

The striker signed a contract upon arrival, reportedly valid to the end of June.

About 20,000 Santos fans filled their Vila Belmiro Stadium in the rain outside Sao Paulo to celebrate the return of 32-year-old Neymar.

His evening arrival to fireworks capped a three-hour fiesta which also featured local singers.

“I am very happy. We lived great moments here. There's still a lot that could come,” Neymar said on the pitch. When fans chanted they want to see him dribble again, as he often did in his career, he said, “I will not lack boldness (to dribble).”

Shortly before, he greeted his future teammates and club executives at the Santos training ground.

Neymar's private jet landed in the Sao Paulo state countryside from Saudi Arabia in the morning but he requested a few hours of rest before being flown into Santos by helicopter.

Brazilian media reported Neymar signed a five-month contract with Santos as he aims to recharge in Brazil ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

Banners reading “The prince is back” were selling for 10 reais ($1.50) outside the 20,000-seat Vila Belmiro Stadium.

Graffitti inspired by artificial intelligence outside the stadium showed Neymar looking more mature and with a crown on his head — no small feature in a city where Pelé was king for decades until he died in December 2022 at age 82.

“This is massive for Santos, both the club and the city,” graffitti artist E said.

Video posted by Santos on social media showed Neymar not wearing the No. 11 that was his during his first spell from 2009-13. He will wear Pelé’s No. 10.