Blinken in Doha to discuss Gaza cease-fire with Qatari officials

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken was in Doha on Thursday to meet with Qatari officials who have been key mediators for Hamas, as the U.S. struggles to break the logjam of cease-fire negotiations between Israel and the militant group.

Blinken is on his 11th trip to the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war.

In Gaza, Palestinian officials said an Israeli strike on a school where displaced people were sheltering killed at least 17 people on Thursday, mostly women and children.

An additional 42 people were wounded in the strike in the built-up Nuseirat refugee camp, according to the Awda Hospital, which received the casualties. Among the dead were seven children as young as 11 months, as well as three women. The Israeli military said it targeted Hamas militants inside the school, without providing evidence.

The Israel-Hamas war began after Hamas-led militants on Oct. 7, 2023, blew holes in Israel’s security fence and stormed in, killing some 1,200 people — mostly civilians — and abducting 250 others. Israel’s offensive in Gaza has killed over 42,000 Palestinians, according to local health authorities, who do not differentiate between militants and civilians.

Israel is also fighting Hezbollah in Lebanon. Lebanon’s health ministry says the total toll over the past year is over 2,500 killed and 12,000 wounded. The fighting in Lebanon has driven 1.2 million people from their homes, including more than 400,000 children, according to the United Nations children’s agency.

Over the past several weeks, Israeli strikes have killed much of Hezbollah’s top leadership.

4 Israeli soldiers killed in Lebanon

JERUSALEM — The Israeli army says that four soldiers have been killed in combat with Hezbollah militants in southern Lebanon.

In a statement released Thursday, the Israeli military said 11 other troops were wounded during fighting with Hezbollah the day before, without elaborating on what happened.

The announcement makes Wednesday one of the deadliest days of Israel’s offensive in Lebanon, which it invaded over three weeks ago after a year of exchanging cross-border fire with Hezbollah. Israel has expanded its campaign in the country on its northern border, increasing airstrikes against Hezbollah targets across the country.

Israel’s military casualties have begun to climb in southern Lebanon, with another four soldiers killed by a Hezbollah drone attack earlier this month.

In a speech Thursday, Israel’s military chief Lt. Gen Herzi Halevi signaled that Israel hoped to wrap up its operations in Lebanon.

“In the north, there’s a possibility of reaching a sharp conclusion,” Halevi said. “We thoroughly dismantled Hezbollah’s senior chain of command.”

Doctors of the World aid group calls for end to hostilities

PARIS — Jean-François Corty, vice president of Paris-based aid group Doctors of the World, said Thursday that “Gaza is dying” and called for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

Speaking at an international conference for Lebanon in Paris, Corty welcomed the mobilization of aid for Lebanon but lamented the lack of concrete efforts to pressure the warring parties to stop the fighting in Lebanon and Gaza.

“There was no mention of any potential constraints on the parties involved in the conflict, particularly the Israeli government,” he said.

“I also reminded them that whilst we are mobilizing for Lebanon, Gaza is dying today. Thousands of people are being eliminated … in the north of Gaza, and it seems that the international community no longer considers the Gazans to be our fellow human beings,” he added.

Head of Mossad will go to Qatar for cease-fire talks

RAMALLAH, West Bank — Israel’s government says it will be sending the head of its Mossad spy agency to Qatar on Sunday to partake in a new round of in-person talks about a potential cease-fire and the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The Israeli prime minister’s office said Thursday that its spy chief, David Barnea, would leave Sunday for talks in Doha, the capital of Qatar, with the head of the CIA, Bill Burns, and the prime minister of Qatar.

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said earlier Thursday that he expected the revival of cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas “in the coming days.” Hamas has not publicly confirmed whether it will be sending a delegation to Doha. Many of the militant leaders are based in the Gulf Arab emirate.

Washington and Qatar have been key mediators in the long-stalled negotiations. Neither Hamas nor Israel have shown any sign of softening their demands since negotiations sputtered to a halt over the summer.

19 killed in 24 hours in Lebanon, health officials say

BEIRUT — Lebanon’s health ministry said Thursday that 19 people were killed and 118 wounded in the past 24 hours, raising the total toll over the past year of conflict between Israel and Hezbollah to 2,593 killed and 12,119 wounded.

Lebanon’s crisis response unit recorded 111 airstrikes and shelling incidents in the past day, mostly concentrated in southern Lebanon and the Nabatiyeh province.

An Israeli airstrike in the Bekaa Valley killed five people and wounded several others on a Hillaniyeh town in Baalbeck, Lebanon’s state media said.

Some 1,096 centers are sheltering 191,692 people, including 44,319 families, displaced by the Israeli offensive in Lebanon, the health ministry report said. Among these shelters, 928 have reached full capacity.

Despite a major border crossing between Lebanon and Syria being out of commission after Israel hit the road several times, crowds have flowed across the border seeking relative safety in Syria. Between Sept. 23 and Oct. 24, Lebanese General Security recorded nearly half a million people crossing into Syria, including 346,529 Syrian and 153,282 Lebanese citizens, the report said.

Blinken announces further $135 million in aid to Palestinians

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced another $135 million in aid to the Palestinians. He said it is critical that aid enters Gaza.

Blinken spoke in Qatar on Thursday on his 11th visit to the region since the outbreak of the war in Gaza. The United States has pressed Israel to allow more aid into the war-ravaged Palestinian territory.

At least 1 killed in Israeli airstrikes in Syria

BEIRUT — At least one person was killed and others wounded in Israeli airstrikes targeting Syria’s Damascus and Homs countryside, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights and Syria’s state media reported.