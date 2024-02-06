Garrett Crochet, Tanner Houck and Tarik Skubal made their big league debuts pitching in empty ballparks. No family members were there to share the moment when Ryan Mountcastle and Brent Rooker got their first hits.

They were among 212 players who made their MLB debuts during the 2020 season that was delayed and shortened to 60 games because of the COVID-19 pandemic. When the games finally began late that July, no fans were allowed and the only crowd noise was artificial through stadium speakers.

“All the buildup and all the hard work and everything, it was like I expected a little more. ... I just felt like I was missing out," said Crochet, a Chicago White Sox left-hander.

“You dream of playing on the big stage, but you don’t really understand what it entails. So debuting in the COVID year, to be honest, wasn’t the best,” said Skubal, a 17-game winner this season for Detroit.

Four summers later, Skubal, Crochet and Boston starter Houck were first-time All-Stars this year with fellow pandemic debuts Philadelphia third baseman Alec Bohm, Washington reliever Kyle Finnegan and Cubs infielder Isaac Paredes. Eleven others have made All-Star teams, including two-time picks San Diego infielder Jake Cronenworth, Milwaukee catcher William Contreras and Tampa Bay pitcher Shane McClanahan.

Contreras, who was with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, is one of 10 players who made their 2020 debuts and have won World Series championship rings. The Brewers catcher and about two dozen other players are on teams contending for playoff spots this season — with plenty of fans cheering them in the stadium.

“Once it was full capacity, it's definitely, definitely a lot better,” said Mountcastle, the Baltimore Orioles first baseman.

“The fans bring a different aspect to the game,” added New York Mets left-hander David Peterson, who was 6-2 in 10 games as a rookie in 2020. “There’s nothing like a packed stadium going wild.”

About 100 of those 212 first-timers in 2020 are still playing or have played in MLB games this year, according to data reviewed through Baseball Reference.

But there are also 24 players like Brandon Bailey, who after making it to the majors never got back after that season. Family and friends never got to be in the stands to watch them play in a big league game.