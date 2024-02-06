Jake, Logan Paul make cryptic HBO Max announcements on social media

Brothers Jake Paul and Logan Paul made social media announcements Tuesday that suggested they have a show or fight coming to HBO Max.

Calling it the “moment you've waited a decade for,” the posts featured a head-to-head shot of the brothers with a March 27 date and the HBO Max logo. Further details were not included in the posts.

ESPN reported on anonymous sources that it will be a reality series rather than a boxing match.

Jake Paul, 28, and Logan Paul, 29, are both YouTube stars who know how to create a buzz. Their exhibitions have drawn the interest of the biggest names in combat sports. Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in November in an eight-round unanimous decision. Logan Paul went the distance in an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather in 2021.