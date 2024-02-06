All sections
WorldJanuary 28, 2025

Jake, Logan Paul make cryptic HBO Max announcements on social media

Brothers Jake Paul and Logan Paul made social media announcements Tuesday that suggested they have a show or fight coming to HBO Max.

The Associated Press, Associated Press
FILE - Mike Tyson, left, fights Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - Mike Tyson, left, fights Jake Paul during their heavyweight boxing match, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - Jake Paul lands a left to Mike Tyson during their heavyweight boxing match, Nov. 15, 2024, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Mike Tyson steps on the scale during a weigh-in ahead of his heavyweight bout against Jake Paul, in Irving, Texas, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
FILE - Mike Tyson steps on the scale during a weigh-in ahead of his heavyweight bout against Jake Paul, in Irving, Texas, in Irving, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Logan Paul, right, and Jake Paul appear in Emancipation Hall at the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jasper Colt/Pool Photo via AP)
Logan Paul, right, and Jake Paul appear in Emancipation Hall at the 60th Presidential Inauguration, Monday, Jan. 20, 2025, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. (Jasper Colt/Pool Photo via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Calling it the “moment you've waited a decade for,” the posts featured a head-to-head shot of the brothers with a March 27 date and the HBO Max logo. Further details were not included in the posts.

ESPN reported on anonymous sources that it will be a reality series rather than a boxing match.

Jake Paul, 28, and Logan Paul, 29, are both YouTube stars who know how to create a buzz. Their exhibitions have drawn the interest of the biggest names in combat sports. Jake Paul defeated Mike Tyson in November in an eight-round unanimous decision. Logan Paul went the distance in an exhibition against Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

Jake Paul and Tyson, the former heavyweight champion, broke records. Promoters said in November that the Tyson-Paul fight was the highest-grossing combat sports event ever in Texas, pulling in $18.1 million. BetMGM said the bout was by far its most-bet boxing or mixed-martial arts fight, taking three times the number of bets and four times the money of any combat sport in its history.

Logan Paul is a part-time performer for World Wrestling Entertainment. He has been wildly successful in WWE, having claimed the United States Championship and participated in several premium live events.

It’s unclear whether a fight between Logan Paul and former UFC champion Conor McGregor will happen. McGregor said in December that he was in “preliminary agreements” with the family of billionaire industrialist Mukesh Ambani to fight Logan Paul in India.

AP sports: https://apnews.com/sports

