WorldSeptember 27, 2024

Indicted New York City mayor could appear before a judge Friday

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's embattled and indicted mayor,

JAKE OFFENHARTZ and MICHAEL R. SISAK, Associated Press
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference outside Gracie Mansion, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, speaks at a news conference detailing an indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A person wearing gloves and carrying Manila folders exits Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference outside Gracie Mansion, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, left, speaks at a news conference detailing an indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
A protestor talks with law enforcement personnel and media while demonstrating against New York City Mayor Eric Adams during a news conference outside Gracie Mansion, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, left, listens as his attorney Alex Spiro, right, talk to the members of the media as they exit Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference outside Gracie Mansion, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference outside Gracie Mansion, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
Police officers stand outside Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sep. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
This image taken from video released by New York City Office of the Mayor, Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2024, shows mayor Eric Adams speaking during a videotaped statement. (New York City Office of the Mayor via AP)
A vehicle drives into Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sep. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
People exit Gracie Mansion, the official residence of New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams speaks during a news conference outside Gracie Mansion, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, speaks at a news conference detailing an indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, speaks at a news conference detailing an indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, attends a news conference detailing an indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
James Dennehy, FBI New York Assistant Director in Charge, left, speaks at a news conference detailing an indictment against New York City Mayor Eric Adams as U.S. Attorney Damian Williams looks on, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson)
New York City Mayor Eric Adams, left, exits Gracie Mansion, the official residence of the mayor, Thursday, Sept. 26, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura)
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's embattled and indicted mayor, Eric Adams, could make his initial court appearance Friday on charges that he accepted illegal campaign contributions and free overseas trips from people looking to buy his influence in city government.

An indictment unsealed Thursday accused the Democrat of taking a variety of improper gifts from Turkish officials and businesspeople, including free hotel stays and deeply discounted airline tickets to destinations including France, China, Sri Lanka, India, Hungary, Ghana and Turkey.

In return, prosecutors said, Adams did favors for his patrons. That included helping Turkey get fire department approvals to open a new diplomatic tower in Manhattan, despite concerns about its fire safety system, prosecutors said.

Adams says he is innocent. His lawyer has said it was neither unusual nor improper for a government official to accept some travel perks. The mayor has denied ever knowingly accepting an illegal campaign contribution and said any help he gave people navigating city bureaucracy was just part of doing his job.

Adams was scheduled to appear at noon before Magistrate Judge Katharine Parker.

Adams' lawyer, Alex Spiro, asked the court to delay the arraignment until at least Monday, mainly for the purpose of reducing the number of times the mayor would have to come to court. A judge did not immediately respond to that request.

It was unclear late Thursday how the mechanics of Adams' trip to court might unfold. Many people charged with federal crimes are arrested, booked, then brought before a judge after spending some amount of time in detention. But that isn't always the case.

When former U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, of New Jersey, was arraigned on corruption charges in the same courthouse exactly one year ago Friday, he arrived as a free person in the morning, had a short appearance before a judge and walked out after around 4 1/2 hours in the building. He was never seen in handcuffs.

Adams, a Democrat, faces conspiracy, wire fraud and bribery charges in a five-count indictment.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams on Thursday said that several businesspeople and a Turkish diplomat had engaged in “a multiyear scheme to buy favor" from Adams.

In public remarks Thursday, Adams asked New Yorkers to avoid making any judgments until they heard his defense.

His lawyer, Spiro, told reporters the travel perks and seat upgrades Adams accepted were commonly offered to VIPs and members of Congress.

“That’s what airlines do,” he said, noting that many of the charges relate to trips Adams took years ago when he was Brooklyn Borough President.

It was unclear whether this week's indictment was the last word on federal investigations involving the administration.

Federal prosecutors are believed to be leading multiple, separate inquiries involving Adams and his senior aides and relatives of those aides. In early September, federal investigators seized devices from the police commissioner, schools chancellor, two deputy mayors and other trusted Adams confidants.

In the last two weeks alone, the police commissioner resigned and the schools chancellor announced he would retire. Neither has been charged with a crime or been publicly accused of wrongdoing.

