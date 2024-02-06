Hurricane Helene killed and destroyed far and wide — from Tampa to Atlanta to Asheville, North Carolina, its high winds, heavy rains and sheer size created a perfect mix for devastation.

The storm made landfall late Thursday along a largely undeveloped expanse of pine trees and salt marshes on Florida's Big Bend coast, but it immediately displayed its far-reaching power several hundred miles away. As of Sunday morning, at least 64 people were confirmed killed.

Tampa Bay was inundated with a massive storm surge that sent water up to people's attics. Atlanta got more than 11 inches of rain, more than any 48-hour period in recorded history. So many trees were toppled in South Carolina that at one point more than 40 percent of the state lost electricity. In North Carolina, dams were in jeopardy of failing and entire communities are cut off by floods. Floodwaters submerged a hospital in Tennessee so quickly that more than 50 patients had to be rescued from the roof via helicopter.

How did a single storm unleash destruction so far away?

Dan Brown, a specialist at the National Hurricane Center near Miami, said Helene had all the attributes that make a storm widely destructive.

It was large, about 350 miles (560 kilometers) wide. It was strong, with winds reaching 140 mph (225 kph) when it made landfall late Thursday, creating widespread storm surge. It carried heavy rains. And it was fast, speeding north at up to 24 mph (39 kph) offshore and 30 mph (48 kph) inland.

He compared the geographic scale of Helene's destruction to 1972's Hurricane Agnes, 1989's Hurricane Hugo and 2004's Hurricane Ivan.

“Systems that get very powerful, large and fast moving unfortunately do bring the potential for impact and damage well inland,” Brown said Saturday.

Here is a look at the many deadly tentacles of Helene.

FLORIDA

Helene's devastation began Thursday, hours before it made landfall, as it swept through the Gulf of Mexico. Its then-120-mph (193-kph) winds created storm surge that pushed 6-to-15-feet (2-to-4.5 meters) of water into island and coastal neighborhoods all along Florida's west coast.

Nine people who drowned were residents who stayed behind after their Tampa Bay area neighborhoods were ordered evacuated.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri expressed his frustration — issuing evacuation orders isn't a decision that's made lightly, he said. Many who ignored officials then called for help as some sought refuge in their attics from the rising waters. Deputies tried to help, using boats and high-profile vehicles, but they couldn't reach many neighborhoods.

“We made our case, we told people what they needed to do and they chose otherwise,” Gualtieri said at a Friday press conference.

Late Thursday, Helene's eye slammed into the northwest Florida coast in the Big Bend area, the spot where the Panhandle makes its westward jut from the peninsula — Hurricanes Idalia and Debby had previously hit the area within the last 13 months.

Susan Sauls Hartway had evacuated her seaside home — it was gone and when she returned Friday.

“I knew it would be bad, but I had no idea it was going to be this bad,” Hartway said. “This is unbelievable.”

GEORGIA

After making landfall, Helene sped into Georgia. Among more than 20 dead were a 27-year-old mother and her 1-month old twins died Friday when trees fell on their house in Thomson, just west of Augusta. An 89-year-old woman was killed when trees fell on her house nearby.