How colorful, personalized patches bring joy to young cancer patients

MIAMI (AP) — When Oliver Burkhardt underwent leukemia treatment at age 9, he'd enter the hospital wearing his patch-covered denim jacket. Pokemon. Superman. NASA. Police, fire, military. Classic rock bands. About 50 patches sewn on by his parents, selected from thousands sent by well-wishers worldwide after his dad made a social media request.

The jacket became Oliver's suit of armor, deflecting his disease — and the nasty side effects of his treatment. It sparked conversations with nurses. His parents decorated their own jackets, showing they are a team. The patches made Oliver feel special.

“I knew people were looking out for me, they gave me positive vibes, that people loved me,” said Oliver, now 13 and in remission.

Seeing how the jacket and its patches helped Oliver, he and his parents, Brian Burkhardt and Trisha Brookbank, thought other kids battling cancer might like one, too. The couple, who come from art backgrounds, reached out to their designer friends and within a day received 300 renderings for possible patches.

The Oliver Patch Project was born.

Three years after launching, the charity has provided more than 1,600 children from infancy to 19 years with either a free denim jacket or tote bag. They are adorned with 20 patches selected by the child or parents from the program's website, then each month they receive another patch in the mail.

On a recent afternoon at the charity’s office west of Miami, a dozen boxes containing a jacket or tote awaited pickup, heading to homes in such cities as Corpus Christi, Texas; Eagle Mountain, Utah; and Murietta, California. Children with cancer from all 50 states have joined.

“This program is 100% about empowering the kids and making them feel like they belong to a much bigger community, that they are not alone,” said Brian, a former creative director who now runs the charity full-time. “It’s not really about the patch, it's about belonging.”

Parents also receive a box of 13 milestone patches to gift their child while they're undergoing a common cancer treatment or experiencing a side effect. A gorilla for starting chemo. A bald eagle for hair loss. A polar bear for fever. They help alleviate some of the trauma as the child works toward the “I Rang the Bell” patch for completing a round of treatment.

So they don't feel neglected, siblings also get special patches — something Oliver's parents realized was important from his younger brother, Peter.

“Everything kind of shifts all your attention to being on the child who’s sick,” said their mom, the chief financial officer at her family's interior design firm.

The cancer program is limited to the United States, but the charity recently received funding to send patches to sick children participating in experimental drug trials in the U.S. and 18 other countries.

The charity's roots began in 2020 shortly after Oliver was diagnosed. He struggled with chemotherapy, and his dad wanted to find something that would bolster his spirits and show he had support.

“He was very tired and very not feeling well,” Brian said.

One day, he noticed patches he'd tossed into his desk drawer. Oliver might like getting some in the mail, he thought, and the family's friends could still do it during the COVID-19 lockdown.