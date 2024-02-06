All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
WorldSeptember 24, 2024

Floodwater reservoir becomes Poland's hero for preventing major flooding

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Grateful Poles are heaping praise — and coming up with fond names — to honor their silent hero that just saved them: a floodwater reservoir that spared the cities of Opole and Wroclaw from imminent

MONIKA SCISLOWSKA, Associated Press
A women walks past sandbags set to protect from the high waters of the Oder River, in Brzeg Dolny, Poland, Friday Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Krzysztof Zatycki)
A women walks past sandbags set to protect from the high waters of the Oder River, in Brzeg Dolny, Poland, Friday Sept. 20, 2024. (AP Photo/Krzysztof Zatycki)ASSOCIATED PRESS

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Grateful Poles are heaping praise — and coming up with fond names — to honor their silent hero that just saved them: a floodwater reservoir that spared the cities of Opole and Wroclaw from imminent flooding that ravaged parts of Central Europe.

“National Hero,” the “King of Gold" and “Raciborz Reservoir the Great.” Some social media entries even suggest that the Lower Raciborz Reservoir floodplains should be named after Poland's famous goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

Located on the Oder River, the anti-flood reservoir was built following lesson from the 1997 “flood of the century” that devastated the two cities. It took a decade and some 2 billion zlotys ($520 million) to build and two villages had to be resettled. Part of the funds came from the European Union and the World Bank.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

It opened in 2020 on some 26 square kilometers (10 square miles) of wildland, and has the capacity of holding 185 million cubic meters of floodwater. It passed the test by effectively flattening the Oder's giant flood wave as torrential rains inundated Central Europe this month.

Mindful of the 1997 disaster, residents of Opole and Wroclaw watched with apprehension as the river was cresting to the brims — but never spilled into the streets or houses.

Some places not covered by the Raciborz Reservoir system suffered heavy flooding as the amount of rain in just four days equaled a six-month volume.

Advertisement
Related
WorldOct. 17
Prosecutors ask Massachusetts' highest court to allow murder...
WorldOct. 17
Hyundai recalls hydrogen fuel cell vehicles due to fire risk...
WorldOct. 17
Adult day centers offer multicultural hubs for older people ...
WorldOct. 17
Moonlight may hamper views of the Orionid meteor shower, deb...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'
WorldOct. 17
Meta lays off staff at WhatsApp and Instagram to align with 'strategic goals'
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza
WorldOct. 17
Israel says it is investigating whether Hamas' top leader Sinwar was killed in Gaza
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
WorldOct. 17
In the campaign's final weeks, Harris is keeping a focus on 'blue wall' states
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
WorldOct. 17
Russian lawmakers give initial approval to a bill targeting those who advocate not having children
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
WorldOct. 17
Hunger experts say the risk of famine in Gaza remains high
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
WorldOct. 17
PHOTO COLLECTION: Supermoon
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
WorldOct. 17
Panel looking into Trump assassination attempt says Secret Service needs ‘fundamental reform’
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
WorldOct. 17
Trump is consistently inconsistent on abortion and reproductive rights
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy