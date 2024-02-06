All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
WorldDecember 15, 2024

California DMV apologizes for license plate that some say mocks Oct. 7 attack on Israel

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles has apologized for an “unacceptable and disturbing” personalized truck license plate that the agency said displayed hate speech related to the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. But a relative of the vehicle's owner said the whole controversy was an unfortunate misunderstanding.

AP News, Associated Press
FILE — In this April 9, 2019 file photo is the California Department of Motor Vehicles office in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)
FILE — In this April 9, 2019 file photo is the California Department of Motor Vehicles office in the Arleta neighborhood of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The California Department of Motor Vehicles has apologized for an “unacceptable and disturbing” personalized truck license plate that the agency said displayed hate speech related to the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. But a relative of the vehicle's owner said the whole controversy was an unfortunate misunderstanding.

A photo posted on X by the watchdog group StopAntisemitism showed a license plate on a Tesla Cybertruck near Los Angeles that read “LOLOCT7.” LOL is an abbreviation for “laugh out loud.”

The group said the plate seemed to reference Oct. 7, 2023, when Hamas militants attacked Israel, killing hundreds of people and prompting an Israeli retaliation against Palestinians in Gaza.

But the son of the truck's owner told ABC 7 in Los Angeles that the personalized plate was not a reference to the Oct. 7 attack at all. He said it referred to the owner, who is a Filipino grandfather. “LOLO” means grandfather in Tagalog, “CT” refers to the Cybertruck, while 7 represents the owner’s seven children, according to the news station.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The DMV issued a statement Thursday, saying the department is “taking swift action to recall these shocking plates, and we will immediately strengthen our internal review process to ensure such an egregious oversight never happens again.”

A spokesperson for the DMV told the Los Angeles Times the license plate should not have passed the review process and, after it was flagged on social media, many people who alerted the department found it offensive.

“The use of hateful language is not only a clear violation of our policies but also a violation of our core values to proudly serve the public and ensure safe and welcoming roadways,” the DMV statement said.

The DMV said the license plate owner will be notified about the recall of their license plate because of the language. The owner of the vehicle has the right to appeal the department’s decision.

Advertisement
Related
WorldDec. 15
Jamie Foxx gets stitches after a glass is thrown at him duri...
WorldDec. 15
US agencies should use advanced technology to identify myste...
WorldDec. 15
‘Kraven the Hunter’ flops while ‘Moana 2’ tops the box offic...
WorldDec. 15
Small businesses say cautious shoppers are seeking 'cozy' an...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
West Africa regional bloc approves exit timeline for 3 coup-hit member states
WorldDec. 15
West Africa regional bloc approves exit timeline for 3 coup-hit member states
Trump nominees should ‘steer clear’ of undermining polio vaccine, McConnell says
WorldDec. 15
Trump nominees should ‘steer clear’ of undermining polio vaccine, McConnell says
Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam ball sells for $1.56 million at auction
WorldDec. 15
Freddie Freeman's walk-off grand slam ball sells for $1.56 million at auction
Israel will close its Ireland embassy over Gaza tensions as Palestinian death toll nears 45,000
WorldDec. 15
Israel will close its Ireland embassy over Gaza tensions as Palestinian death toll nears 45,000
The GOP stoked fears of noncitizens voting. Cases in Ohio show how rhetoric and reality diverge
WorldDec. 15
The GOP stoked fears of noncitizens voting. Cases in Ohio show how rhetoric and reality diverge
Activists release images of foxes at Finnish fur farms to push EU to ban the trade
WorldDec. 15
Activists release images of foxes at Finnish fur farms to push EU to ban the trade
At least 11 dead in the French territory of Mayotte as Cyclone Chido causes devastating damage
WorldDec. 15
At least 11 dead in the French territory of Mayotte as Cyclone Chido causes devastating damage
Storms across US bring heavy snow, dangerous ice and a tornado in California
WorldDec. 15
Storms across US bring heavy snow, dangerous ice and a tornado in California
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy