WorldOctober 5, 2024

Floods inundate Thailand's northern tourist city of Chiang Mai

BANGKOK (AP) — Chiang Mai, Thailand's northern city popular with tourists, was inundated by widespread flooding Saturday as its main river overflowed its banks following heavy seasonal rainfall.

JINTAMAS SAKSORNCHAI, Associated Press
This photo provided by the Elephant Nature Park shows three of the roughly 100 elephants who are stuck in rising flood waters at the park in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (Darrick Thompson/Elephant Nature Park Via AP)
This photo provided by the Elephant Nature Park shows three of the roughly 100 elephants who are stuck in rising flood waters at the park in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2024. (Darrick Thompson/Elephant Nature Park Via AP)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tourists evacuate from a flood-hit area in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Wichai Tapriew)
Tourists evacuate from a flood-hit area in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Wichai Tapriew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
Tourists evacuate from a flood-hit area in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Wichai Tapriew)
Tourists evacuate from a flood-hit area in Chiang Mai Province, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Wichai Tapriew)ASSOCIATED PRESS
The body of an elephant lies among floodwater debris in Chiang Mai province, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Chatkla Samnaingjam)
The body of an elephant lies among floodwater debris in Chiang Mai province, Thailand, Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Chatkla Samnaingjam)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Authorities ordered some evacuations and said they were working to pump water out of residential areas and clear obstructions from waterways and drains to help water recede faster.

Authorities ordered some evacuations and said they were working to pump water out of residential areas and clear obstructions from waterways and drains to help water recede faster.

Dozens of shelters were set up across the city to accommodate residents whose home were flooded. The Chiang Mai city government said the water level of the Ping River, which runs along the eastern edge of the city, was at critically high levels and was rising since Friday.

However, the provincial irrigation office on Saturday forecast that the water level was likely to remain stable and recede to normal in about five days.

Thai media reported that efforts to evacuate elephants and other animals from several sanctuaries and parks on the outskirts of the city were continuing Saturday. About 125 elephants along with other animals were taken to safety from the Elephant Nature Park, from where some escaped on their own to seek higher ground. About 10 animal shelters in the area have been flooded.

Chiang Mai Gov. Nirat Pongsitthavorn said that the latest flooding, the second in six weeks, exceeded expectations.

Thailand's state railway suspended service to Chiang Mai, with trains on the northern line from Bangkok terminating at Lampang, about 1 1/2 hours ride to the south. Chiang Mai International Airport said it was operating as usual on Saturday.

Flooding was reported in 20 Thai provinces on Saturday, mostly in the north. At least 49 people have died and 28 were injured in floods since August, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation said.

In the Thai capital Bangkok, the government said Saturday it will let more water flow out of the Chao Phraya Dam in the central province of Chai Nat over the next seven days, as it risks exceeding it capacity. The release of the water may affect residents downstream who live near waterways in Thailand’s central region, including Bangkok and surrounding areas.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

