WorldMarch 13, 2025

Democratic Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona dies of complications from cancer treatment

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Raúl M. Grijalva of Arizona, who championed environmental protection during his 12 terms in Congress, died Thursday of complications from cancer treatments, his office said.

STEPHEN GROVES and LEAH ASKARINAM, Associated Press
FILE - House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., speaks at Capitol in Washington, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - House Natural Resources Committee Chairman Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., speaks at Capitol in Washington, March 28, 2022. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
FILE - Rep. Raul Grijalva, D-Ariz., speaks during the first day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, July 25, 2016. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)ASSOCIATED PRESS

Grijalva, who was 77, had risen to chair the U.S. House Natural Resources Committee and was the top Democrat on the committee until earlier this year. He had been absent from Congress as he underwent cancer treatment in recent months.

Grijalva’s office said in a statement, “From permanently protecting the Grand Canyon for future generations to strengthening the Affordable Care Act, his proudest moments in Congress have always been guided by community voices.”

Another Democratic House member, Rep. Sylvester Turner of Texas, died last week from health issues.

Grijalva, the son of a Mexican immigrant, was first elected to the House in 2002. Known as a liberal leader, he led the Congressional Progressive Caucus in 2008 and dedicated much of his career to working on environmental causes on the Natural Resources Committee. He stepped down from that position this year, after announcing that he planned to retire rather than run for reelection in 2026.

During his time in Congress, Grijalva championed protections for endangered species and wilderness areas, as well as stronger regulations on the oil and natural gas industries. He played a key role in writing the National Landscape Conservation System Act and the Federal Lands Restoration Act, which were passed and signed by President Barack Obama.

Grijalva had announced in April last year that he had been diagnosed with cancer, but would be able to continue his work. He also sought reelection and won easily in the blue-leaning district.

