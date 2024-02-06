WASHINGTON (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte laid on the praise for President Donald Trump on Thursday as the two met in the Oval Office at a time when the president’s comments have raised doubts about his commitment to the transatlantic alliance and its mutual defense treaty.

Rutte welcomed Trump’s efforts to get fellow members of the alliance to step up their defense spending and told the president, “I think they want to work together with you in the run-up to the next summit to make sure that we will have a NATO, which is newly invigorated under your leadership.”

Rutte played up the European Commission's call this month for 800 billion euros ($874 billion) in new defense spending by the 27-member bloc, and mentioned recent commitments from the United Kingdom and Germany to surge spending on security in those countries.

“What’s happened the last couple of weeks is really staggering,” said Rutte, while acknowledging there is still more the alliance can do.

Rutte comments come after Trump last week lashed out at members for not meeting a spending target of 2% of their gross domestic product on defense.

The U.S. president even raised doubt about the United States' commitment to the mutual defense statute in the NATO's founding treaty that states an attack on one NATO member is considered an attack on all.

Last year, NATO’s outgoing Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said a record 23 of NATO’s 32 member nations had hit the military alliance’s defense spending target.