WASHINGTON (AP) — There sat Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the nation’s top health official, at a Steak ’n Shake with Fox News host Sean Hannity, raving about the fries.

“Steak ’n Shake has been great, we’re very grateful for them,” Kennedy said, in between nibbles of fries that the Midwestern franchise recently announced would be cooked in beef tallow instead of common cooking oils that Kennedy says are bad for Americans' diet.

It's the kind of endorsement that doctors have implored him to make about the childhood vaccines used to prevent deadly diseases, like measles as outbreaks worsened in Texas and New Mexico during his first month in office.

The secretary of Health and Human Services has, instead, raised doubts about vaccines, most recently saying in his interview with Hannity that the shots cause “deaths every year," although he later added that vaccinations should be encouraged.

In his first month in office, Kennedy, who vowed to “Make America Healthy Again,” has delivered an inconsistent message that has the nation's top infectious diseases specialists worried that his tepid recommendations of vaccines will undermine access to long-proven remedies.

Public health agencies cancel vaccine meetings, research under Kennedy's watch

During his first address to thousands of workers at the federal public health agencies, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as the Food and Drug Administration, Kennedy promised to “investigate” the childhood vaccine schedule. Days later, the CDC cancelled a public meeting of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Panel, a group of doctors and scientists who make recommendations on vaccines. That meeting has not been rescheduled.

In another case, a cancelled public meeting of vaccine advisers who make recommendations on the flu vaccine every year for the FDA also has not been given a new date. This week, the National Institutes for Health, also under Kennedy's purview, began cancelling funding for some research on vaccines.

The CDC also is preparing to research autism and vaccines, planning to "leave no stone unturned in its mission to figure out what exactly is happening,” HHS spokesman Andrew Nixon said in a statement. Agency officials did not comment further for this article.

Numerous studies have concluded that there is no link between the two, a fact the agency states on its website.

“What he is trying to do is scare about the safety of vaccines,” Dr. Paul Offit, an FDA vaccine adviser and infectious disease doctor at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, said of Kennedy's first month in office. “It shouldn't surprise anybody. His agenda has always been to get vaccines off the market, or to make them less available.”

Offit worries that the cancellation of the FDA’s flu vaccine meeting, held every March for at least 30 years, is just the beginning. The committee's June meeting to recommend the COVID-19 vaccine's formulation has also not been scheduled, he said.

Democrats and Republicans pushed back when Dr. Marty Makary, the FDA nominee, wouldn’t commit to rescheduling the committee's flu meeting .

“What is lost is the transparency,” said Sen. Bill Cassidy, the Louisiana Republican who chairs the Senate health committee who is also a physician.

Kennedy rejects ‘anti-vaccine’ label but still echoes the movement

During his senate confirmation hearings earlier this year, Kennedy repeatedly rejected any notion that he would undermine vaccines. “I support vaccines. I support the childhood schedule,” he said. He promised Cassidy, who was unsettled about Kennedy's anti-vaccine advocacy work, that he would not change existing vaccine recommendations.

But Kennedy’s skeptical views of vaccines have emerged during interviews and public statements since his confirmation.

He's sent “mixed messages” on vaccine safety, even though the U.S. has “the most elaborate vaccine adverse event surveillance system in the world,” said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University. Serious problems, including death, are very rare and the benefits of vaccination far outweigh the risks, he said.

“A simple way to describe this to the average person is the serious adverse events generally occur at a rate of 1 to a few cases per million doses of vaccine,” he said. “That’s a needle in a haystack.”