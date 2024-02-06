Investigators seized multiple electronic devices and found hundreds of files of child sexual abuse, according the court papers. He faces two charges of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse material.

Oran Routh’s father is Ryan Routh, who is accused in the assassination attempt of Trump at a golf course in Florida earlier this month. Ryan Routh has been charged with federal gun offenses but prosecutors have indicated much more serious attempted assassination charges were coming.

There was no attorney listed for Oran Routh in court papers. Phone messages for Oran Routh and relatives listed in public records were not immediately returned.